When is Paldean Tauros coming to Pokemon GO?

Paldean Tauros, the Gen IX regional variant of the Kanto Pokemon of the same name, is coming to Pokemon GO in April 2025. With the arrival of the Stunning Styles event, the Wild Bull Pokemon will be available to players from April 30, 2025.

Kantonian Tauros has been available to players since the game's launch. However, it has been region-locked to North America, specifically southern Canada and the continental United States (except for the southern part of Florida). Similarly, the three breeds of this regional variant of Tauros will be available to different players depending on their region.

When will Paldean Tauros arrive in Pokemon GO?

All three forms of Paldean Tauros - Combat Breed, Blaze Breed, and Aqua Breed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paldean Tauros will be available from the start of the Stunning Styles event on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 10:00 am to Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm, as per the local time.

As of now, we are uncertain if the Wild Bull Pokemon will become more widely available later on.

How to get Paldean Tauros

3-star Raids

Trading

All three breeds will be available as 3-star Raids during the Stunning Styles event. Only the Tauros breed available in the region can be fought and captured by local trainers. Those who miss out on the Raids or want to acquire a Tauros from a different part of the world will have to trade with friends.

Paldean Tauros: Can I get all three breeds of Paldean Tauros from one location?

The three different Tauros breeds — Combat Breed, Blaze Breed, and Aqua Breed — can be found in three different regions. Similar to Kantonian Tauros, they will be region-locked to these specific parts of the world on debut.

Combat Breed Paldean Tauros: Iberian Peninsula

Iberian Peninsula Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros: Eastern Hemisphere

Eastern Hemisphere Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros: Western Hemisphere

As of now, it is unclear if the Tauros breeds will cross over into different regions or not. It is worth mentioning that in the past, Kantonian Tauros was available for a short period in Seoul as part of the GO GO GO event that took place from 13th November 2024 to 31st December 2024.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

