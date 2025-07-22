When is Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO?

The official date for Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO has finally been revealed. Players worldwide will have the opportunity to encounter an increased spawn of the Tiny Bird Pokemon more often in the wild. This bird was selected via an August Community Day vote done few weeks ago participated in by GO players.With unique bonuses, research missions, and event-exclusive moves, this event has all the makings of a season highlight. In this article, we’ll explore everything to know about it event.Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO: Official date revealedRookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO will run on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This Gen 8 bird will be found more frequently in the wild during this period, providing players with plenty of opportunities to IV hunt and stock up on its candy. And if you're lucky enough, you might even encounter its shiny form.Also read: Who won Pokemon GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO: Event-exclusive moveRookidee's evolution family: Rookidee, Corvisquire and Corviknight (Image via The Pokemon Company)Evolve Rookidee into Corvisquire and then into Corviknight at any time from the beginning of the event through Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10 pm local time to get a Corviknight that knows the exclusive Charged Attack Air Cutter.In Trainer Battles: 45 powerIn Gyms and Raids: 55 powerAlso read: GO PokeStop Showcase July 2025: All dates and featured PokemonRookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO: Event bonuses breakdownRookidee and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)Week-long Timed ResearchLogging in on the Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO also initiates Timed Research that runs until September 6, 2025, at 10 pm local time. Finishing the tasks has the potential to reward you with an encounter of a Rookidee with the special event-themed backdrop; you'll have a better chance of meeting its shiny variant.A variety of bonuses will be active throughout the Rookidee Community Day in Pokemon GO, including1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when using Incubators during the event.2 × Catch Candy.2 × chance for Candy XL for Trainers Level 31+.Three-hour-long Lure Modules and Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense).One extra Special Trade (total of three).50% reduced Stardust cost for trades.Snapshot surprises.Most bonuses are limited to the three-hour window from 2 pm to 5 pm, but trade bonuses will remain active until 10 pm.Field Research tasksSpecial Field Research related to August’s Community Day will be available. Catching Rookidee can earn you items such as Stardust, Great Balls, and more encounters — possibly even ones with the “Delightful Days” background.Also read: GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debutsCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in the gameSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsGo Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator