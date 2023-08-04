20 celebs who had their surgeries go wrong

In the realm of fame and allure, celebs frequently face scrutiny and the burden to uphold an image. This burden has prompted many to seek the assistance of plastic surgeons, in their quest for enhancement. Nevertheless, not all these endeavors turn out to be a success. Several celebrities have experienced undesirable outcomes and a string of complications as a result of their encounters with surgery.
These celebrities, who once embraced the promise of transformation, now express their regrets and share their cautionary tales. From failed procedures to serious health complications, their stories unveil the less glamorous aspects of plastic surgery. They serve as a stark reminder that even in the pursuit of perfection, things can go awry.
From Khloe Kadarshian to Michael Jackson: 20 celebs who faced unfortunate results with beauty surgeries
1) Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke, a celeb deeply ingrained in Hollywood history has a captivating life story that matches the intensity of his performances in movies like 9 1/2 Weeks and The Wrestler. His charm and natural talent made quite the impact during his career in the industry. However, things took a turn when he ventured into the world of wrestling, a choice that resulted in enduring physical injuries and necessitated reconstructive surgery for his face.
With a painful reconstructive surgery, the mental and physical toll on Rourke was insurmountable. After undergoing a long procedure, Mickey was left with marks on his face and distorted features, which eventually led to an unnatural look.
During an interview with Dailymail in 2009, the celeb opened up about the mental exhaustion after undergoing reconstructive surgery and mentioned:
"Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together.”
2) Jocelyn Wildenstein
Jocelyn Wildenstein, often dubbed as "Catwoman" due to her feline-like appearance, has long captivated and perplexed the public. Originating from Lausanne, Switzerland, Wildenstein's life took a dramatic turn when she entered into wedlock with Alec Wildenstein, a billionaire art dealer. However, her most remarkable transformation occurred following their high-profile divorce in 1999.
It was reported that she embarked on extensive plastic surgery endeavors in an endeavor to recapture the affections of her husband, known for his affinity towards majestic creatures of the wild.
Wildenstein's appearance has been a subject of discussion for several years. With extensive facelifts, lip plumping, and various other surgeries, her appearance has been taken too far, resulting in an unnatural look. Despite undergoing several changes, Wildenstein has remained quiet about spending money on surgeries and further stated that she feels more bold and outspoken with her new appearance.
However, during an interview, the celeb seemingly busted rumors about her cosmetic surgeries and mentioned:
"I’ve NEVER had plastic surgery and my unrecognisable throwback photo is proof."
3) Kenny Rogers
Kenny Rogers, the country music singer had a bit of an experience with plastic surgery. He admitted that he made a mistake in picking the person to handle his reconstruction. The changes to his looks were quite evident and he openly expressed regret about opting for the procedure.
The consequences post-surgery were beyond bearable for Rogers, who was openly criticized by the public and his colleagues for not looking masculine for his new appearance. However, even though the surgery failed, he continues to be a heartthrob for fans across the globe.
In an interview with People Magazine in 2006, the celeb opened up about his failed eyelid lift and mentioned that he is not happy about it.
4) Lara Flynn Boyle
Lara Flynn Boyle, the actress known for her timeless Hollywood elegance and memorable performances in The Practice, has recently garnered attention due to notable changes in her facial features. Speculation surrounding these transformations suggests that they could be the result of cosmetic procedures.
Being a renowned celeb, it is believed that Boyle has undergone several surgeries, ranging from rhinoplasty to a facelift to a brow lift. Many believe that her lip fillings have tarnished her natural beauty and have been a subject of constant dislike by the public.
Her change in her appearance is a testament that all plastic surgeries do not have the desired results, especially when not undertaken with utmost precision and perfection.
4) Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson, the renowned "King of Pop," requires no introduction to the world of music. While his contributions remain unparalleled, his achievements have unfortunately been overshadowed by controversies surrounding his extensive plastic surgeries. These controversies have undoubtedly impacted his legacy significantly.
Jackson underwent his inaugural surgery when he mistakenly ruptured his nose during a dance performance, prompting him to get a rhinoplasty. The trail of surgeries after that included cheek implants and even eyelid surgeries. The sudden change in his appearance made fans go berserk, with some detesting the look even as others supported it.
However, the success of numerous surgeries attempted on this celeb remained shortlived as Jackson was diagnosed with Vitiligo. Additionally, the multiple surgeries resulted in breathing difficulties too.
Despite carrying the load of surgeries, the late king of pop remains a legend across the globe.
5) Cardi B
Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper, faced a challenging period when she went through an array of surgeries, including liposuction and breast augmentation, all of which unfortunately resulted in complications that forced her to cancel several shows.
This experience served as a wake-up call for the artist, prompting her to utilize her platform and educate others on the potential risks and complications associated with plastic surgery.
Undergoing all those painful surgeries took a mental toll on this celeb. In response to her growing anxiety post-plastic surgeries, she took to Instagram during the fall of 22 and opened up about her remorse, imploring fans to avoid going plastic:
"In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... if you don't know what it is, it's a** shots. It was a really crazy process," she detailed. "All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like 'OMG I don't have enough fat to put in my a**,' so you result to ass shots, DON'T!"
6) Tara Reid
Tara Reid, widely recognized for her role in American Pie, openly acknowledged experiencing a less successful body contouring procedure and breast augmentation. In an interview with The Today Show, she described the aftermath of these surgeries as "terrible". The celeb further elaborated on her ordeal after undergoing the utterly painful procedure and mentioned:
"I was already dealing with what it looked like. The last thing I wanted to happen was to have the whole world see it."
What further aroused curiosity was the celeb's shocking reveal of the peer pressure compelling her to undergo changes in her physical appearance. Reid's expectations were shattered when her breast implant surgery went sideways resulting, in several complications in her case.
Reid's experience with surgeries made worldwide discussions as they failed, leading her self-esteem to deteriorate. She even spent a hefty amount to reverse the mistakes caused during the surgeries.
7) Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox, acclaimed for her portrayal of Monica Geller in the renowned sitcom Friends, has openly shared her journey with cosmetic procedures. During a 2016 interview on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Cox candidly expressed remorse regarding specific treatments she had undergone to conform to expectations prevalent in Hollywood.
During an interview with The Sunday Times magazine in 2022, the celeb elucidated her experience with undergoing cosmetic surgeries and mentioned:
"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older,' and I didn't realize that, oh sh*t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."
8) K Michelle
K. Michelle, an R&B singer, openly discussed her choice to have her butt implants removed. She believed that her physical appearance was becoming a distraction during business discussions and was hindering her opportunities. This decision wasn't solely personal, but also a crucial step for maintaining her health.
She had been experiencing various health issues as a result of the illegal silicone injections she had previously received.
Her butt implant surgery, gave her an unnatural look which fans found difficult to recognize. Michelle's health condition also deteriorated, resulting in several complications. The renowned celeb later admitted to experiencing an emotional toll, but remained quiet about treatments and procedures.
9) Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston, the Academy Award-winning actress, openly discusses her experiences with cosmetic surgery in her memoir Watch Me. One procedure she highlighted was dermabrasion, a surgical technique that involves removing the upper layers of skin. The intended outcome was to achieve smoother and younger-looking skin. However, the results, unfortunately, did not meet her expectations.
The celeb further mentioned that the procedure was bone-chilling and led to bad results. She called herself a "Burn victim" and further expressed her remorse for undergoing the surgery.
10) Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne, the television celeb known for her outspoken nature and as the wife of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, has been candid about her experiences with plastic surgery. However, a facelift she had in 2021 yielded disappointing results.
In an interview with The Sunday Times in April 2022, the renowned celeb described the outcome as leaving her resembling a "cyclops."
11) Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista, a widely recognized supermodel from the late '80s, made a striking disclosure in September 2021. She had been leading a reclusive life for five years following an unfortunate cosmetic procedure. Linda chose to undergo cool sculpting, a treatment that she believes resulted in paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, an alarming condition whereby fat cells on her face multiplied excessively and rendered her unrecognizable.
The prolific celeb took to Instagram to further address her disappointed experience with the procedure:
"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by ... [a procedure] which did the opposite of what it promised."
12) Michaela Romanini
Michaela Romanini, an Italian socialite, gained notoriety for her dramatic physical transformation, achieved through extensive cosmetic procedures. Her journey began with lip collagen injections during her youth, leading to a progressively exaggerated appearance over time.
These interventions have profoundly altered her features, rendering her almost unrecognizable when compared to her pre-surgery photographs.
13) Janice Dickinson
Janice Dickinson, often acclaimed as the pioneer of supermodels worldwide and a renowned celeb, openly shared her personal journey with plastic surgery. She has bravely confessed to undergoing various procedures including breast enlargement, tummy tuck, neck and face-lifts, as well as liposuction in the past.
During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the celeb expressed her remorse over her breast implants and mentioned:
"If I had to play my life over again, I would have never gotten breast implants in the first place."
14) Khloe Kadarshian
Khloé Kardashian, a prominent celeb in the reality TV program Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has candidly discussed her experiences with cosmetic procedures. She openly acknowledged undergoing facial fillers but later expressed regret and opted to have them dissolved.
During an interview, the celeb opened up about how her new look:
"I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there — I went to have it all dissolved like three times."
15) Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale, a widely-recognized celeb, known for her role in High School Musical, has been transparent about her experience with plastic surgery. In 2007, she underwent a rhinoplasty procedure to address a deviated septum that was causing breathing difficulties. However, the outcome of the surgery significantly transformed her appearance and sparked considerable speculation and criticism.
Besides that, she even underwent a breast implant surgery to enhance her look, but got them removed in 2019, as it left her with health issues.
The celeb later took to Instagram, addressing her fans about perils of getting an enhancement surgery:
"Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself."
She added:
"But little by little, I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues that I thought could be caused by my implants."
16) Denise Richards
Denise Richards, renowned for her roles in acclaimed films like Wild Things and The World Is Not Enough, has openly shared her encounters with cosmetic surgery. She candidly disclosed undergoing breast augmentation surgery at a young age, but unfortunately encountered complications and felt disappointed. Opting for implants that were larger than intended, Richards eventually required two additional surgeries to rectify the issue.
When asked during an interview about her thoughts regarding "opting for plastic surgery" the celeb mentioned:
"I really want to encourage in my daughters, to embrace their healthy body and have confidence...I often get asked about my thoughts on plastic surgery, and I honestly feel it's whatever makes a person feel good about themselves."
17) Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned renowned fashion designer, has openly discussed her experiences with cosmetic surgery. Early in her career, she underwent breast augmentation, but later came to regret her decision and opted to have the implants removed. In a change of perspective, Beckham now promotes embracing natural beauty and expresses remorse for altering her body.
The celeb even wrote a letter to her younger self, stating that one has to remain contented with one's naturally gifted appearance.
18) Molly Mae
Molly-Mae Hague, a widely-followed influencer and reality TV star, has openly shared her personal journey with cosmetic surgery. Initially opting for lip fillers, she later made the choice to dissolve them, expressing remorse over her decision.
During an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan UK, She expressed her disappointment after undergoing the procedure and mentioned:
"I went from looking like a teenager to someone on Botched. I’ve never thought of myself as insecure, but I must have been to do that...We need to stop normalizing filler, with things like 'Kylie Jenner [surgery] packages'...It scares me to think that if I have a daughter in 10 years' time, what it might be like for her."
19) Amy Childs
Amy Childs, a reality TV star famous for her appearance on The Only Way Is Essex, has been candid about her experiences with cosmetic surgery. Initially opting for breast augmentation at a young age, she later expressed remorse regarding that decision.
During an interview with This Morning magazine, the celeb explained her experience after undergoing the surgeries, stating:
"I have to deal with a bad back, my b**bs have dropped, an implant came away from me, and now I might not be able to breastfeed...I want to say to all these young girls, really think about going under surgery. There are so many alternatives these days."
20) Farrah Abraham
Reality TV star Farrah Abraham, recognized for her appearance on Teen Mom, has faced a tumultuous relationship with cosmetic surgery. She has undergone numerous procedures, including breast augmentation and lip fillers. Unfortunately, one of her lip treatments resulted in an intense allergic reaction that caused severe swelling. This unfortunate incident drew negative comments from the public.
During an interview with Life & Style, the celeb expressed her remorse for getting the procedure and mentioned:
"I could have done without getting a chin implant that I had to take out, that's for sure. It's definitely, like, dimpled up my chin. But you know, there's things that happen, and I can't control everything."
Exploring the realm of fame and beauty, celebs often resort to cosmetic surgery as a means to uphold their public image. However, the journeys of these renowned individuals demonstrate that the outcomes can occasionally deviate from expectations.
Despite facing obstacles along the way, these eminent celebs utilize their platforms to promote awareness and facilitate discerning decision-making when considering alterations to one's physical appearance.