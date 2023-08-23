EXCLUSIVE: TAN gets candid discussing comeback preparation, collaboration desires, upcoming US tour, and more

K-pop's fast-rising boy group TAN (short for To All Nations) is a tour de force ready to sweep listeners up with their current third mini-album TAN MADE [ I ]. Dropped on August 11, 2023, the EP did not take long before it eased its way into the hearts of SODAs (TAN fans) with the songs Artificial Heart, VIOLET, Freeze (Changsun & Hyunyeop), JEKYLL&HIDE (Jooan & Jaejun & Sunghyuk), Tarzan (Taehoon & Jiseong), New Days, and the powerhouse title track HEARTBEAT.

TAN is made up of talented members - Changsun, Taehoon, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Jaejun, Hyunyeop, and Jooan - and was formed through the MBC idol survival show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol.

In an interview with SK POP's Sreejita Karmakar, the septet not only discussed the making of the new EP but also offered sneak peeks into the members' individual and group efforts backing the exciting project, while also dishing on goals and plans for the future.

TAN goes behind the scenes, discussing favorite songs from the new album, fun memories, and more

Q) First of all, congratulations on your new release, and thank you so much for finding time for this interview. Could you take us through the album, TAN MADE [ I ]'s inception and its concept?

Changsun: I and all members of TAN participating in the production of the album reveal the colors of TAN in the best way.

Q) Since every comeback always comes with something fresh to offer, was there anything new you had to go through apart from your regular idol routines?

Sunghyuk: This time, the activity has been during summer, and the concept has been something that matches the relaxed or laid-back vibe. So to showcase this, I have sincerely worked out. While preparing for this album, all the members worked out hard, and that is why TAN looks cool, I think.

Jiseong: I don't usually exercise, but I thought I should show a cooler side with this album, so I started exercising.

TAN's Sunghyuk (via Think Entertainment)

Q) TAN members are known for contributing their creative talents to their music. Since all members were actively involved in writing, composing, and arranging the different songs of TAN MADE [ I ], can we know about the overall creation process and experience?

Changsun: I worked on the lyrics this time, and my friends who are more experienced were with me and helped me with this. Also, I choreographed a track.

Jooan: This may not be the first time I am making a song, but this time the fact that we made the album from scratch and took part in making it completely, led to concern. We have worked hard to show different sides of the unit through genres that would be appealing.

Jaejun: I first thought about what kind of song TAN would like to sing. After that, I thought about the members' characteristics such as vocal range, pronunciation, nuances, and rhythm to make the song. That's why I think, on the stage, this album will showcase the team called TAN in the best way.

Sunghyuk: I participated in the song work for the first time and received a lot of help from Jooan and Jaejun, who had a lot of experience in song-making. Thanks to them, working on this has been fun and happy and I want to try making a song again someday.

TAN's Jooan, Sunghyuk, and Jaejun [left to right] (via Think Entertainment)

Hyunyeop: When I made the song Gojang Na (Changsun & Hyunyeop) (English title: Freeze), I had a lot of concerns about how to compose it to match my voice and Changsun hyung’s. Then I decided on the keyword as "Gojang-na", and it was easy to write the lyrics according to the keyword. And, the members helped me make a better song by helping a lot and giving feedback.

Also, Jiseong and I participated in the song VIOLET included in this album.

I usually do cover songs with Jiseong, but when we worked on the song together, I remember working on it in a strange, comfortable, and fun way.

Taehoon: Actually, this is the first time I am composing. I did work on the lyrics of Walking on the moon, which was the title song of W SERIES '2TAN'(we ver), and based on my experience at that time, I composed the song with the keyword Tarzan (Taehun & Jiseong) with maknae Jiseong.

Jiseong: I participated in two songs - VIOLET and Tarzan (Taehoon & Jiseong). When I saw the overall composition of the album, I wanted to give each song a completely different feeling, so I think I worked on the songs with more care.

Q) What was the reason behind choosing HEARTBEAT as the title track for this comeback?

Jaejun: I wanted a title song that was refreshing and powerful, full of energy, but not heavy. As soon as I heard the demo of this song, I said, “This is the song!” I had a feeling, and I chose it because I thought it was the right song for the summer season.

TAN's Jaejun (via Think Entertainment)

Jooan: This song is not one that I participated in the making of directly, but I once discussed it with Jaejun when working on the album. At that time, Jaejun played the unfinished version of HEARTBEAT instead of the finished version, and as soon as I heard it, I wanted to say this was the song.

Q) What is the favorite song of each member and which ones were the hardest and the easiest to make?

Changsun: I like all the songs on the album is what I think... ummm... today it is VIOLET! I choreographed VIOLET, so I think I like it better!

TAN's Hyunyeop and Changsun [left to right] (via Think Entertainment)

Jooan: Umm... My favorite music changes every time, but my favorite track today is Artificial Heart. When I first made the demo for this song, it was right before I went to bed and I thought, I must make this song with the members. So I had a mindset that I had to do this song with the members, and I'm so happy that we were together for this.

Jaejun: TAN's song that I liked the most and was difficult is the title song, HEARTBEAT! I think it's a refreshing and powerful song that's perfect for the hot summer, and it's a song with a message for SODA, so I love it more. Please check the song to see what message it contains. The easiest song was Gojang Na (Changsun & Hyunyeop). This is a song that someone could follow just after listening to it once, so it was easy to work on.

Sunghyuk: For me, I think it's the title song HEARTBEAT. Even though it is the title song, the more I listened to it, the vibe of the song was different and I got addicted to it because of this alluring aspect. So I like it the most.

But I think the difficult song is also HEARTBEAT. It's a rhythmic song, so I think it was a little difficult to record. I think the song that was easy was New Days. I am excited to sing it, and I liked the sound of the band, so it was fun.

Hyunyeop: I finally got to tell SODA!! My favorite song for this album is Artificial Heart. From the first time I heard the song as a demo version, I felt that this song matched my taste. The more I listened to it, the melody got stuck in my heart as comfortable and it became my favorite song.

I think the difficult song was the title song. I was eager because I wanted to do well, but the song was fast and the choreography was full-paced, so I had a hard time practicing live performance.

And, I think the easiest song is Gojang Na (Changsun & Hyunyeop). Of course, there is a lot of effort that goes into making and recording any song, I really had a lot of fun while working on this song and was extremely happy! Jaejun hyung helped me a lot.

Taehoon: My favorite song is Artificial Heart! When I listen to it, I feel like I'm back to being a child, and I feel comfortable, so it's my favorite song. But also, the most difficult song was Artificial Heart, and the reason was that it was too difficult to revive the sensibility of this song.

On the other hand, the song that was easy was New Days, but the reason is that it seems to have been carried out easily because it was overflowing with ‘fighting’ energy.

Jiseong: My favorite song from this album is Tarzan (Taehoon & Jiseong). I think it's a song that Taehoon hyung and I made with all our heart and soul, so I think it's a song that I'm more attached to.

The most difficult song was Artificial Heart, which was a genre that I had never been familiar with personally, so I think it was difficult to sing personally, and the easy song was Tarzan (Taehoon & Jiseong) because I wrote it myself. It was easy to record because it was a song that suits me well.

TAN's Taehoon and Jiseong [left to right] (via Think Entertainment)

Q) Since every new project brings new anecdotes to make it memorable, what is the best or most special memory of creating this album?

Sunghyuk: I think the most memorable for me was that I went out with the members for teamwork. We went to a public bath together, had a meal, and ate ice cream for the last course!!!!

Hyunyeop: To show SODA a cool visual, I began exercising and dieting by putting in a lot of effort. After I worked on the album and saw myself, I thought to myself "Ah, it was really good that I started exercising." The members also complimented me and I felt really good about it.

TAN's Hyunyeop (via Think Entertainment)

Q) The group has already performed the title song HEARTBEAT at different variety show stages. What is the biggest concern during such performances, apart from showing your best self to SODAs?

Taehoon: I wanted to show SODA TAN’s cool appearance, allure, and overflowing spirit and I wanted to share the energy and the vibe from the stage with SODA.

Jiseong: Umm… I think when I see the stage, I cannot help but admire the strong impact that it has on me.

Q) You debuted only a little more than a year ago. Since then, you have not only released 2 EPs and 2 single albums, but you have also performed around the world. How were you able to achieve it? Could you take us through your experience?

Jaejun: The members and I like the moment of standing on stage the most. I think TAN can go anywhere, for the time to dance and sing and communicate with fans. As I went to many countries and had a happy and fun time with SODAs, I will cherish the memories and all the members will work hard on this activity with those memories.

Q) You have been lauded with the New Korean Wave Star honor and the New Wave Star honor alongside being nominated for other prestigious awards. What other honors are you aiming to bag in the future?

Hyunyeop: As a K-pop singer, I want to take a more global move according to our name To All Nations. I want to visit many countries and go see SODA!

Q) As artists who are seasoned at making their own music, do you have goals of collaborating either individually or as a group, with any particular artist(s) you may admire?

Changsun: I have loved SHINee Taemin sunbaenim's dance since a long time ago. I want to do a very good stage performance like Taemin sunbaenim. And I want to perform on stage together someday!

Jooan: G-Dragon sunbaenim, he is the GOAT.

TAN's Jooan (via Think Entertainment)

Jaejun: Of course, there is a senior I respect, but we are still prioritizing our team TAN's work. But if time passes and I have a chance, I'd like to collaborate with various people.

Sunghyuk: My wish is to collaborate with Bruno Mars!!!!! Someday for sure!!!

Hyunyeop: I really respect and like Jungkook sunbaenim of BTS. I want to grow into an artist like him because he has a good influence on me so that I can have a unique identity called TAN Hyunyeop. And I really want to collaborate with Jungkook sunbaenim someday.

Taehoon: The artists I respect are Kai sunbaenim of EXO and Jungkook sunbaenim of BTS. The ability to control the stage is basic, and it is very similar to my values to show better control of the stage with constant effort. And if I have a chance someday, I really want to collaborate with them.

Jiseong: Personally, I like ZICO sunbaenim very much, so I always try to follow in his footsteps. However, the seniors we respect as a group are MONSTA X seniors and like them, our goal is to create a unique identity that is different from any other group, and we are working hard.

TAN's maknae Jiseong (via Think Entertainment)

Q) Over the past few years, Indian artists have collaborated with K-pop idols successfully. What are your thoughts on potentially collaborating with Indian artists in the future?

Jooan: Of course! Whenever you have the chance, we are always open as our name is To All Nations.

Q) For your upcoming US tour, 7AN MADE Tour [I], what are you most looking forward to, and what is the overall excitement regarding the same?

Taehoon: American SODAs are really great. So every time I perform, I feel my heart fluttering and fluctuating, and I'm really looking forward to it again this time.

Q) Finally, your dedicated fanbase in India is also awaiting your arrival. Do you have any plans to come to India? What message do you want to share with your Indian SODAs and SK POP readers?

Changsun: In line with the team name To All Nations, I will go to many countries and meet SODAs from all over the world, and if I get a chance, I will fly in one step at any time!!

TAN's leader Changsun (via Think Entertainment)

Jooan: Thank you always to SK POP readers and the waiting Indian SODA love! We'll definitely visit you someday.

Jaejun: I've heard a lot of rumors about the passion of Indian fans. I think it goes really well with TAN who likes to play on stage. We will work harder until the day we perform in India. Please love TAN-HEARTBEAT!

Sunghyuk: Like the meaning of our team name TAN, To All Nations, I want to go wherever SODA is! SODA! I'll definitely go. Wait for me!!

Hyunyeop: Just as our name To All Nations says, we would love to meet SODAs in India who have been waiting for us, on stage if we have a chance someday. Dear SK POP readers, Please keep an eye on our TAN and love us a lot. This was TAN Hyunyeop, thank you!

Taehoon: I really want to go to India, too! If I have a chance someday, I definitely want to go. Like the group name TAN (To All Nations ), we want to meet a SODA anywhere in the world. See you soon.

TAN's Taehoon (via Think Entertainment)

Jiseong: Just as our group's name, TAN (To All Nations), our will to reach out to the whole world will surely be achieved. And we will definitely go to India someday, so please keep an eye on us in the future. Thank you.

More on the DU DU DU singers' new EP and the group's US tour

Meanwhile, the name TAN MADE [ I ] signifies how the album is made by the members themselves through their confidence that seeps through the tracks they created. The album experiments with rich and fancy synth sounds and genres like electronic dance, disco, retro pop, trip-hop, hip-hop, and rock band sound, to name a few.

The stops for the group's 2023 7AN MADE [I] US tour are:

Fresno, CA - Sep 28

Norcross, GA - Sep 30 (Korean Festival)

Lawrenceville, GA - Oct 1

Miami, FL - Oct 3

Charlotte, NC - Oct 5

Carrollton, TX - Oct 7 (Korean Festival)

Dallas, TX - Oct 8

Since their debut in 2022, the group members have given their best in everything. Here's wishing TAN a successful tour and congratulating them on their latest comeback.

Interview translated by Paige Greene

Disclaimer: The interview has been slightly edited for clarity.