Indian group Axiom performs BTS’ songs, discuss juggling 11 members, their love for K-pop, and more

A quick look at the Indian girl group Axiom’s official YouTube and Instagram page will show you how incredibly talented the girl group is. Before even hitting their first anniversary, the group is achieving recognition across India, and their 14.5k Instagram followers are proof of it.

The 11-member girl group was the runner-up in the Mumbai regionals for the 2021 K-pop India Contest. They attended and gave their second-ever stage performance at BTS’ SUGA’s birthday celebration in Mumbai on March 21 and teased their participation with a pre-event 'Dress like SUGA Challenge.'

In collaboration with The Hallyu Store, the event was attended by only five members - leader Dishita, Saisha, Dhanashri, Bhomi, and Bella - dressed in variations of red and black outfits, complete with K-pop group-esque makeup and accessories.

The crowd cheered as the members took to the stage, showcasing a powerful performance of BTS’ medley of songs, including MIC Drop. Needless to say, the group stole the spotlight in the Random Play Dance section too. Their dance moves and expressions while recording themselves on their phones were definitely attention-grabbing.

"We want people to see what Axiom can actually do on stage": In conversation with rising Indian K-pop coverist girl group

Girl group Axiom (Image via Axiom)

Prior to the interview, I’d already met Axiom members Bhomi and Bella the moment I entered the cafe on March 21, 2022. Telling them that I’d love to talk to the group after the event had the former’s eyes shine big while the latter gave me a meaningful smile.

After the event, I sat with Axiom, all fresh after a fun evening full of BTS, talking about their journey, their 2021 K-pop India Contest performance, helping in understanding how the group works, their goals, and more.

Let’s begin our interview by introducing Axiom.

Dishita: Axiom consists of 11 members as of now. Some of our members are not in Mumbai currently. One of them is in Manchester, one of them is in Pune, and one of them is in Kerala. So yeah, we are spread across right now, but yeah, we are a team of 11 members.

We created this group last year on 7th April, so our one-year anniversary is very close now. And we are very excited for the same.

We conducted auditions in November again, and we recruited four new members who are Bella, Bhomi, Dhanashri, and Keya - they are our new members. Originally, Axiom consisted of seven members and we took part in K-pop Contest India last year as a group for the first time, where we came second in the Mumbai regionals round, and that pretty much sums up Axiom for now.

You basically answered all three of my questions together.

All: (laugh)

So how exactly did AXIOM come into being? Who was the first person who was like, "We are going to start this K-pop covering group"?

The group's leader, Dishita (Image via Axiom)

Dishita: Axiom was actually a dream project since 9th grade. So, me and my best friend, Kai, were schoolmates. We basically had this dream of how we’ll one day have a K-pop, K-coverage group, and so when lockdown hit us, we were like, "Let’s just do it right now. Why wait for it?" So we created Axiom and then we recruited members.

We already knew Saisha, Dhvani, Khushi, Shreya, and Rashi from the K-pop community so we just asked them as they were our friends already.

So, we asked them if they wanted to be a part of the group, and it just formed after. It was as simple as that. And then we kept auditions in November because we needed new members and needed to expand the team. So yeah, we have four new additions now.

How did it start for you, the members?

Bhomi: I came across BTS in 2017 or 2018, and back then I wasn’t aware of the K-pop community in India but I used to follow Saisha. Because of her I knew Axiom and I got to know that they are conducting auditions. I was like, "Let’s just do it. Let’s try." And then one day I got an email saying, "You are selected" and I was like, "Oh!"

I’m pretty new to the K-pop community in India. I’m very new. I’m at the rookie level right now.

New and youngest member, Bhomi (Image via AXIOM)

Bella: I used to dance, and that is what got me interested in K-pop, and I used to follow all of these Axiom members before I became a part of Axiom. So in November, I was just like, okay, I’ll audition just for fun.

And then, same [like Bhomi], in the morning, I got an email saying "You’re a part of Axiom" and then we practiced together and it felt like we knew each other from such a long time. I have been a member of this group for just four months or something but yeah, we have a very good bond.

Saisha: As Dishi said, we knew each other since a long time, so we decided once to collab as just friends, not as a group. After that, they recruited us and then yeah, we’re a part of Axiom now.

New member Saisha (Image via Axiom)

Dhanashri: Basically, I’m one of the new members. So even I auditioned and actually I auditioned after the deadline. I was actually not expecting that Axiom would recruit me, but then I got a DM and she (Dishita) was like, "Okay, you are selected, you are in the group, give me your number," and I’m like, "Wait, are you sure I’m selected?" and she said, "Yes, yes you are." So here we are. And as Bella said, it really doesn’t feel like we’re just in the group for four months. All are so cute and sweet.

Bhomi: But like, they never made us feel like we’re the new members. Since day one, they treated us like old friends, which was really great.

Dishita: Dhanashri was very sick during the time we were conducting auditions but then she was very dedicated and still chose to give this a shot.

Like Dishita said, you’re living the dream, and you also won the second rank for K-pop India Contest 2021 Mumbai Regional rounds. So what are your goals? The 2022 contest is going to start soon, right?

Dishita: Yes, definitely we would want to surpass this [year’s] Mumbai regional rounds as well. So we’re planning and we’re just excited for the K-pop [India] Contest. We really hope it’s offline this time though so that we get a chance to perform on stage in front of a lot of people because as a group we really want that. We are tired of online collabs and online videos as well. We want people to see what Axiom can actually do on stage.

Bella: Also, one of our goals is to create more content and reach out to more people and perform more.

New member, Bella (Image via Axiom)

How did the collaboration with The Hallyu Store come about?

Dishita: Basically, we got a DM from The Hallyu Store asking us whether we would be interested to come and perform, which was quite shocking because we just had performed, I think last or last to last week at an event, and that was our first public performance.

So already we were quite nervous but we were like, "let’s just grab on to some opportunities and try out different things." So we said yes, we would do this. And then we just practiced and practiced. We were practicing for like two weeks leading up to this event, and yesterday was our last practice which was fun as well. But yeah, we really hope everyone enjoyed the performance.

I’m sure many did. I think the killer part was the body wave! Anyway, any words of inspiration to your peers or younger people sharing similar dreams?

Dishita: I don’t think we’re the correct people to give a word of inspiration…

But the fact that even after being only 16, 19 or 20 years old, you’re still here, you formed your own group with multiple talented people, work in units and manage the entire group. So maybe some words of advice?

Bhomi: The only thing I can say from my experience is that don’t stop something just because people will say something about it. Because people just like making fun of other people who are into K-pop for like no reason at all. There was a point where I thought, "Maybe should I do this, should I not do this" because then people will talk about it. But like, nobody gives a damn. Nobody does.

Dishita: I think self-doubt ka part, each one of us has experienced it once. Because Saisha and I are K-coverists, we post videos aside from Axiom as well, so we come across this regularly - people hating on us and everything. So, the only thing that we would like others to learn from us would be to just don’t care about what others are thinking about you.

Opinions don’t matter unless and until you are working towards your dream and you are enjoying what you’re doing.

Bella: My “advice” would be to just start, you know? My [K-pop dance] covering journey started when I posted a single dance cover on my private account before I made this public account. So like, just start. It’s okay if you’re bad. Everyone is, but start.

Bhomi: Just love yourself, cuties.

Dhanashri: Yeah that’s what I was going to say. Keep doing what you love, find your happiness and do what you love, that’s what I would like to say.

New group member, Dhanashri (Image via Axiom)

Oh, that reminds me of another question. As you’re the leader, Dishita, how is it managing 11 people, working in units, when someone is in Mumbai or Manchester and then you have all this confusion with unit posts on social media - How does it all work?

Dishita: The thing is, we are 11 members but it’s not possible for everyone to travel and meet at one place every time. So, basically that’s one reason we don’t have all 11 members in one post. At times, it becomes very difficult to coordinate those 11 members together for one video, so we prefer posting in units.

But other than that as a leader, Axiom is very nice, that’s there. They are like tiny little kids who need little nudges of anger here and there because at times I have to repeatedly remind them to submit a video or to make something. Like I have to scold them, of course, as a leader…

But that comes with being a leader…

Dishita: Yeah exactly, which is why I consider my leader position different from my personal relationship with the Axiom members i.e. outside the group, because I don’t want anyone to hold grudges against this thing. So yeah, it gets difficult at times but then everything just sorts itself out because the members are so helpful. Even when I was having my exams and I was working, one of our members, Shreya, helped me edit a video.

Bella is helping me edit a video currently. We have assigned duties for every member. So, Keya and Rashi handle Instagram. Saisha’s handling our YouTube channel, so everyone has a duty assigned to them, which makes the working and efficiency of the group really easy going.

Any last remarks about the event, or the performance or anything in general? Or do you want to just say goodbye with a “1,2,3, we were

Axiom”?

Everyone: (laughs)

Dishita: We just hope that people look for Axiom in the future and our performances and everything because it’s definitely just the beginning for us. Our group’s one-year [anniversary] is gonna happen in April so we’re really hoping to come up with some banger performances for it. So hopefully, it turns out to be good and people enjoy it. But yeah, that is it from our end.

Meet all members of Axiom

Axiom comprises 11 members juggling their passion for K-pop, studies, and work. Kai and leader Dishita wear multiple hats too. 20-year-old Dishita is a Marketing student and a freelancer, while 19-year-old Kai is a textile Designing student, digital artist, and illustrator.

Members Dhvani Desai (23, Physiotherapy student), Saisha Nirmal (18, BMS student), Shreya Mahajan (19, Economics student), Rashi Naik (18, Business Administration student), Khushi Bhatt (17, who recently graduated 12th grade) also balance being a part of the group with their studies.

The group recruited four new members in November - Dhanashri More (20, Microbiology student), Bhomi (16, the youngest, 11th grade student), Bella (17, 11th grade student), and Keya (16, Commerce student).

All Axiom members have public dance accounts showing their incredible growth and love towards K-pop. If you haven't followed the passionate girl group yet, this is your cue.

