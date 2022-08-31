All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free Gems and boosts (September 2022)

An anime-themed game called Roblox All Star Tower Defense tests players' ability to climb the ranks with the help of an army of distinctive anime characters. When someone defeats waves of bosses, they can develop their anime units and abilities, and finally strive to develop into an unbeatable attacking and defending machine.
In Roblox games, codes must be redeemed to obtain free gems and gold, which can then be used to purchase primary and secondary soldiers for Hero Summoning. Players can summon characters like Pain, Minato Namikaze, Hollow Ichigo, and Super Saiyan Goku.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 1millikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV
- ASTDDragonoidBakugan - Redeem this code in the game to get a Dragonoid Mount (close the game and try again if it doesn't redeem the first time)
- changesjune - Redeem this code in the game to get 450 Gems
- owouch - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems
- summerwoo2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV
Detailed steps to redeem the active code have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
These codes have expired and don't work anymore:
- 100KClypso - 50 Gems
- 100ksubnavyxflame - 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3)
- 1billionvisit21drip - 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin
- 1bvisit1b - 1,000 Gems
- 1mgroupmembers - 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- 200knextcode - 150 Gems
- 2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems
- 240kearly - 150 Gems
- 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit - 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi
- 2k20merrychristmas2k20 - 150 Gems
- 2shutdowncode12232000 - 150 Gems
- 4partyrocking - 250 Gems
- 4thofjulyupdate - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- 600klikes - 175 Gems
- 700mil - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems
- AllStarDessi - 50 Gems
- allstarspring - 450 Gems
- bigbangrah - 80 Gems
- biggerthanlife1 - 150 Gems
- bigtim - 50 Gems
- codecodeyayhooray - 150 Gems
- codegoaliee - 150 Gems
- Codeoflight - 250 Gems
- codeofprisma - 250 Gems
- december2021 - 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- decemberfun2020 - 300 Gems
- diamondnowina - 150 Gems
- eastercoda21 - 150 Gems
- eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems and 500 Gold
- epicgal - 100 Gems
- epicnew - 50 Gems
- foreverandever - 200 Gems
- Frangosub - 50 Gems
- freedom - 150 Gems
- fromastd - 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV
- fruit - 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III
- fruit100k - 300 Gems and Exp III
- fruitgame - 150 Gems
- fruitysubmore - a Reward
- gamebreakingvisits101 - 250 Gems
- gameon2021 - 500 Gems
- goldgemgold - 650 Gold and 250 Gems
- handsoftime - 2 EXP IIIs
- happyhalloween2021 - 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule
- hchgaming - 150 Gems
- helloworld2021 - 150 Gems
- howareyoutodaymyfriendo - 175 Gems
- KingLuffyFan200k - Ultra Rare King Ruffy
- lateupdatendat - 200 Gems
- lesgolesgoyuuh - 150 Gems
- letsgetiton - 150 Gems
- lieawake - 150 Gems
- likeapartyonthelist - 150 Gems
- likeslikeslikes - 200 Gems
- likethegamepog - 400 Gems
- likethegamepog2021 - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- liketo280k - 150 Gems
- liketo320k - 150 Gems
- lilfavorite - 150 Gems
- listentothemusic132 - 175 Gems
- longmaintenance - 450 Gems
- longwait - 450 Gems
- Lovetobrazil - 150 Gems
- lovetofightastd - 150 Gems
- manylike - 100 Gems
- merrychristmas2k21 - 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV
- Minishutdown - 200 Gems
- morecodeforyouxd - 175 Gems
- mrworldwide - 300 Gems
- mytimerchamber - 300 Gems
- nano150k - 50 Gems
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - EXP IV and 500 Gems
- NAVYXFLAME4CODE - 150 Gems
- navyxflame80ksubs - EXP III and Gems
- navyxflameyt60k - 200 gems and EXP III
- newaprilupdate - 450 Gems
- ni2 - 150 Gems
- noclypsub - 50 Gems
- robloxyay - 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III
- rwarhappynewyear2k21 - 150 Gems
- ryukostop - 150 Gems
- Sebbydesu9000 - 150 Gems
- septemberupdate21 - 250 Gems
- shotofmemories - 150 Gems
- showmenow - 150 Gems
- shutdownagaincode21 - 250 Gems
- shutdowncode - 150 Gems
- smoothcriminal2 - 150 Gems
- somemorenewcoode - 150 Gems
- specialkingluffy100k - 150 Gems and King Ruffy
- spentmytime - 150 Gems
- starshipway - Gems and EXP IV
- sub2navyxflame - 100 Gems
- subinferman - 50 Gems
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - reward
- subtoinfer2x - 50 Gems
- subtoinfernasu - 100 Gems
- thecityofangels - 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- themadao - 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV
- theotheronecode - 250 Gems
- thisisthenewestcode - 150 Gems
- thursdayfun - 250 Gems
- ticketupdate - 400 Gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III
- ultramove - an Ultra Capsule
- UnderTheWeather - 100 Gems
- Update53021 - 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III
- updatebelike - 50 Gems
- updatejune2021 - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- UseCodeDessiYT - 100 Gems
- watchaot - 150 Gems
- winterbreakwhen - 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- world2ishere - 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- wowshutdown - 200 Gems
- yellowsix - 150 gems
Follow along these steps to redeem active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in the Roblox title:
- Launch the Roblox game.
- Click on Settings/Gear option to see a pop-up window.
- Copy and paste the code in the space and hit enter.
Players should stick to the copy and paste method to avoid errors while typing it.