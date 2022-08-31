All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free Gems and boosts (September 2022)

An anime-themed game called Roblox All Star Tower Defense tests players' ability to climb the ranks with the help of an army of distinctive anime characters. When someone defeats waves of bosses, they can develop their anime units and abilities, and finally strive to develop into an unbeatable attacking and defending machine.

In Roblox games, codes must be redeemed to obtain free gems and gold, which can then be used to purchase primary and secondary soldiers for Hero Summoning. Players can summon characters like Pain, Minato Namikaze, Hollow Ichigo, and Super Saiyan Goku.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Here are the active codes in the game:

1millikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV

ASTDDragonoidBakugan - Redeem this code in the game to get a Dragonoid Mount (close the game and try again if it doesn't redeem the first time)

changesjune - Redeem this code in the game to get 450 Gems

owouch - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems

summerwoo2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV

Detailed steps to redeem the active code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

These codes have expired and don't work anymore:

100KClypso - 50 Gems

100ksubnavyxflame - 300 Gems and Mega Rare Super Koku Black (SSJ3)

1billionvisit21drip - 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

1bvisit1b - 1,000 Gems

1mgroupmembers - 800 Gems and 800 Gold

200knextcode - 150 Gems

2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems

240kearly - 150 Gems

2bcodeswagmodeblazeit - 400 Gems and Mega-Rare Kakashi

2k20merrychristmas2k20 - 150 Gems

2shutdowncode12232000 - 150 Gems

4partyrocking - 250 Gems

4thofjulyupdate - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

600klikes - 175 Gems

700mil - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems

AllStarDessi - 50 Gems

allstarspring - 450 Gems

bigbangrah - 80 Gems

biggerthanlife1 - 150 Gems

bigtim - 50 Gems

codecodeyayhooray - 150 Gems

codegoaliee - 150 Gems

Codeoflight - 250 Gems

codeofprisma - 250 Gems

december2021 - 500 Gold and 300 Gems

decemberfun2020 - 300 Gems

diamondnowina - 150 Gems

eastercoda21 - 150 Gems

eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems and 500 Gold

epicgal - 100 Gems

epicnew - 50 Gems

foreverandever - 200 Gems

Frangosub - 50 Gems

freedom - 150 Gems

fromastd - 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and Omega Rare EXP IV

fruit - 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

fruit100k - 300 Gems and Exp III

fruitgame - 150 Gems

fruitysubmore - a Reward

gamebreakingvisits101 - 250 Gems

gameon2021 - 500 Gems

goldgemgold - 650 Gold and 250 Gems

handsoftime - 2 EXP IIIs

happyhalloween2021 - 300 Gold, 200 Gems and Pumpkin Capsule

hchgaming - 150 Gems

helloworld2021 - 150 Gems

howareyoutodaymyfriendo - 175 Gems

KingLuffyFan200k - Ultra Rare King Ruffy

lateupdatendat - 200 Gems

lesgolesgoyuuh - 150 Gems

letsgetiton - 150 Gems

lieawake - 150 Gems

likeapartyonthelist - 150 Gems

likeslikeslikes - 200 Gems

likethegamepog - 400 Gems

likethegamepog2021 - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

liketo280k - 150 Gems

liketo320k - 150 Gems

lilfavorite - 150 Gems

listentothemusic132 - 175 Gems

longmaintenance - 450 Gems

longwait - 450 Gems

Lovetobrazil - 150 Gems

lovetofightastd - 150 Gems

manylike - 100 Gems

merrychristmas2k21 - 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV

Minishutdown - 200 Gems

morecodeforyouxd - 175 Gems

mrworldwide - 300 Gems

mytimerchamber - 300 Gems

nano150k - 50 Gems

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - EXP IV and 500 Gems

NAVYXFLAME4CODE - 150 Gems

navyxflame80ksubs - EXP III and Gems

navyxflameyt60k - 200 gems and EXP III

newaprilupdate - 450 Gems

ni2 - 150 Gems

noclypsub - 50 Gems

robloxyay - 300 Gold, 800 Gems and EXP III

rwarhappynewyear2k21 - 150 Gems

ryukostop - 150 Gems

Sebbydesu9000 - 150 Gems

septemberupdate21 - 250 Gems

shotofmemories - 150 Gems

showmenow - 150 Gems

shutdownagaincode21 - 250 Gems

shutdowncode - 150 Gems

smoothcriminal2 - 150 Gems

somemorenewcoode - 150 Gems

specialkingluffy100k - 150 Gems and King Ruffy

spentmytime - 150 Gems

starshipway - Gems and EXP IV

sub2navyxflame - 100 Gems

subinferman - 50 Gems

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - reward

subtoinfer2x - 50 Gems

subtoinfernasu - 100 Gems

thecityofangels - 250 Gems and 250 Gold

themadao - 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

theotheronecode - 250 Gems

thisisthenewestcode - 150 Gems

thursdayfun - 250 Gems

ticketupdate - 400 Gems

tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III

ultramove - an Ultra Capsule

UnderTheWeather - 100 Gems

Update53021 - 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

updatebelike - 50 Gems

updatejune2021 - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

UseCodeDessiYT - 100 Gems

watchaot - 150 Gems

winterbreakwhen - 250 Gems and 250 Gold

world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems

world2ishere - 500 Gold and 300 Gems

wowshutdown - 200 Gems

yellowsix - 150 gems

Follow along these steps to redeem active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in the Roblox title:

Launch the Roblox game.

Click on Settings/Gear option to see a pop-up window.

Copy and paste the code in the space and hit enter.

Players should stick to the copy and paste method to avoid errors while typing it.

