All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free gems, stardust, and more (November 2022)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is probably the most popular anime-based tower protection game. Created by Top Down Games on May 7, 202, it's had over 4.6 billion visits and a million likes. The game has numerous iconic anime characters like Sasuke Uchiha, Vegeta, Izuku Midoriya, and more.

Players have to use these heroes to fend off enemies, but it only gets tougher as the levels keep increasing. However, each hero has cool and unique abilities.

Players need to upgrade the power levels of their heroes and unlock their other fatal abilities. There are a few active Roblox codes that can be redeemed at the beginning of the game to gain a headstart.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

1millikes - Players can redeem this code for 650 gems and an omega rare IV

2yearanniversary - Players can redeem this code for 10,000 gems, 100 stardust, and 10 EXP IV (Players should be level 40+ to claim this reward)

ASTDDragonoidBakugan - Players can redeem this code for a dragonoid mount

changesjune - Players can redeem this code for 450 gems

newstarcode - Players can redeem this code for 90 stardust

owouch - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems

stardustupdate - Players can redeem this code for 5000 gems

summerwoo2022 - Players can redeem this code for 750 gems and a omega-rare EXP IV

timechamberfix - Players can redeem this code for 100 gems and 20 stardust

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

1mgroupmembers - Players can redeem this code for 800 gems and 800 gold

allstarspring - Players can redeem this code for 450 gems

astd1millikes - Players can redeem this code for 1,250 gems

-ASTDDevs - Players can redeem this code for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV

eatlotsonthanksgiving - Players can redeem this code for 300 gems and 500 gold

Hooray50k - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems

igot2look - Players can redeem this code for 250 gems, 250 gold

KingLuffyFan200k - Players can redeem this code for ultra rare King Ruffy

newaprilupdate - Players can redeem this code for 450 gems

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - Players can redeem this code for reward

superwoop - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems

thecityofangels - Players can redeem this code for 250 gems and 250 gold

themadao - Players can redeem this code for 1000 gems, 750 gold, and 1 EXP IV

ticketupdate - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems

ultramove - Players can redeem this code for an ultra Capsule

winterbreakwhen - Players can redeem this code for 250 gems and 250 gold

world2ishere - Players can redeem this code for 500 gold and 300 gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Open the game.

Click on the settings button on the side of the screen.

A text box should appear now.

Enter the code exactly as it appears.

That's the end of the process. If the code is active and correct, the rewards will be credited automatically.

Poll : 0 votes