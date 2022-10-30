All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free gems, stardust, and more (November 2022)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is probably the most popular anime-based tower protection game. Created by Top Down Games on May 7, 202, it's had over 4.6 billion visits and a million likes. The game has numerous iconic anime characters like Sasuke Uchiha, Vegeta, Izuku Midoriya, and more.
Players have to use these heroes to fend off enemies, but it only gets tougher as the levels keep increasing. However, each hero has cool and unique abilities.
Players need to upgrade the power levels of their heroes and unlock their other fatal abilities. There are a few active Roblox codes that can be redeemed at the beginning of the game to gain a headstart.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Active codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 1millikes - Players can redeem this code for 650 gems and an omega rare IV
- 2yearanniversary - Players can redeem this code for 10,000 gems, 100 stardust, and 10 EXP IV (Players should be level 40+ to claim this reward)
- ASTDDragonoidBakugan - Players can redeem this code for a dragonoid mount
- changesjune - Players can redeem this code for 450 gems
- newstarcode - Players can redeem this code for 90 stardust
- owouch - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems
- stardustupdate - Players can redeem this code for 5000 gems
- summerwoo2022 - Players can redeem this code for 750 gems and a omega-rare EXP IV
- timechamberfix - Players can redeem this code for 100 gems and 20 stardust
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 1mgroupmembers - Players can redeem this code for 800 gems and 800 gold
- allstarspring - Players can redeem this code for 450 gems
- astd1millikes - Players can redeem this code for 1,250 gems
- -ASTDDevs - Players can redeem this code for 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV
- eatlotsonthanksgiving - Players can redeem this code for 300 gems and 500 gold
- Hooray50k - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems
- igot2look - Players can redeem this code for 250 gems, 250 gold
- KingLuffyFan200k - Players can redeem this code for ultra rare King Ruffy
- newaprilupdate - Players can redeem this code for 450 gems
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - Players can redeem this code for reward
- superwoop - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems
- thecityofangels - Players can redeem this code for 250 gems and 250 gold
- themadao - Players can redeem this code for 1000 gems, 750 gold, and 1 EXP IV
- ticketupdate - Players can redeem this code for 400 gems
- ultramove - Players can redeem this code for an ultra Capsule
- winterbreakwhen - Players can redeem this code for 250 gems and 250 gold
- world2ishere - Players can redeem this code for 500 gold and 300 gems
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Open the game.
- Click on the settings button on the side of the screen.
- A text box should appear now.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears.
That's the end of the process. If the code is active and correct, the rewards will be credited automatically.