Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes for May 2022: Get free gems, gold, characters, and more

There are many exciting games available on Roblox, and All Star Tower Defense is a particularly entertaining option that can be tried out. Users who have previously played titles in the Tower Defense genre will undoubtedly appreciate it due to the unique aspects that have been incorporated.

Additionally, All Star Tower Defense, like several other games, has special codes that players can use to unlock exclusive in-game rewards. These codes are made accessible from time to time, but individuals must redeem them quickly.

Note: Codes can become inactive and expire. There is no guarantee that each code will continue to work for every participant, and as a result, they should use it as soon as possible.

Working Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes

Using the working Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes, users can earn plenty of unique rewards, including Gems, which are the game’s currency. These benefits can be pretty valuable and can assist players in significantly improving themselves within the game.

On that note, the following is a list of codes that they may use:

astd1millikes : 1,250 Gems

: 1,250 Gems NavyXFlame130kNoLeak : 500 Gems + Omega Rare (EXP IV)

: 500 Gems + Omega Rare (EXP IV) Newaprilupdate : 450 Gems

: 450 Gems Allstarspring : 450 Gems

: 450 Gems congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k: Mega Rare Character

Subsequently, users can go ahead and claim these to get the respective rewards. If they do not know how Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes work, the steps mentioned below can be followed by them:

Step 1: First, they will have to open All Star Tower Defense on their respective devices.

Step 2: Once the game loads up on their screen, they will have to tap on the ‘Gear’ icon in the bottom right corner.

Paste the code into the text box without making any errors (Image via Roblox)

Step 3: This will open the ‘Settings’ section, where there will be a text box reading ‘Enter Code.’

Step 4: Finally, gamers can paste the codes mentioned above into the text field and press the Enter key. The rewards will then be redeemed into their accounts.

To stay up to date about all the other latest codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense, users are recommended to follow the developer’s social handles.

Expired codes of Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Codes are periodically made available (Image via Roblox)

Previously, several additional codes were made available for the game as well:

addnewunitstobannerfix: 150 Gems

lovetobrazil: 150 Gems

Update53021: 50 Gems, 300 Gold, EXP III

thecityofangels: 250 Gems, 250 Gold

updatebelike: 50 Gems

tysmfor1mfavorite: 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III

isitthenewerayet: 150 Gems

1billionvisit21drip: 200 Gems, 300 Gold, Koku Drip Skin

incredibledayum: 50 Gems

rainmen: 50 Gems

themadao: 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, 1 EXP IV

pert: 50 Gems

thisisthenewestcode: 150 Gems

quickshut: 100 Gems

superwoop: 400 Gems

astdx2022: 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, Ice Queen

lateupdatendat: 200 Gems

lieawake: 150 Gems

epicnew: 50 Gems

shotofmemories: 150 Gems

novemberupdate: 300 Gems, 500 Gold

somemorenewcoode: 150 Gems

gameon2021: 500 Gems

fruit: 550 Gems, 500 Gold, two EXP III

starshipway: 650 Gems, 650 Gold, EXP IV

freedom: 150 Gems

december2021: 500 Gold, 300 Gems

hchgaming: 150 Gems

quickshut: 150 Gems

ultramove: Ultra Capsule

1bvisit1b: 1,000 Gems

anniversaryastd: 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems and Omega-Rare

KingLuffyFan200k: Ultra Rare King Ruffy

navyxflameyt80k: 300 Gems and EXP III

helloworld2021: 150 Gems

smoothcriminal2: 150 Gems

eatlotsonthanksgiving: 300 Gems, 500 Gold

-ASTDDevs: 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and EXP IV

world2ishere: 500 Gold and 300 Gems

ohmahgawdskill: 150 Gems

igot2look: 250 Gems, 250 Gold

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA: Ms. Love (Boa Hancock)

bigtim: 50 Gems

subtome: 80 Gems

robloxyay: 300 Gems, 800 Gold, and EXP III

likethegamepog2021: 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

2021memorialday2021x: 150 Gems

diamondnowina: 150 Gems

subinferman: 50 Gems

yellowsix: 150 Gems

jahajha: 150 Gems

world2comingsoon: 250 Gold and 250 Gems

1mgroupmembers: 800 Gems and 800 Gold

merrychristmas2k21: 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV

fruit100k: 300 Gems and EXP III

eastercoda21: 150 Gems

likeapartyonthelist: 150 Gems

lovetofightastd: 150 Gems

100ksubnavyxflame: 300 Gems, and Ultra Koku Black

700mil: 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

winterbreakwhen: 250 Gems and 250 Gold

About Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a game developed by Top Down Games, and it was released in May of 2020. Over the last two years, it has quickly climbed up the charts, becoming quite popular amongst the community.

As of writing this article, it has had over 3.8 billion visits and has received over 1 million likes. Each server can accommodate up to 60 players, and the game is actively played by thousands at any given time.

