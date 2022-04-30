Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes for May 2022: Get free gems, gold, characters, and more

There are many exciting games available on Roblox, and All Star Tower Defense is a particularly entertaining option that can be tried out. Users who have previously played titles in the Tower Defense genre will undoubtedly appreciate it due to the unique aspects that have been incorporated.
Additionally, All Star Tower Defense, like several other games, has special codes that players can use to unlock exclusive in-game rewards. These codes are made accessible from time to time, but individuals must redeem them quickly.
Note: Codes can become inactive and expire. There is no guarantee that each code will continue to work for every participant, and as a result, they should use it as soon as possible.
Working Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes
Using the working Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes, users can earn plenty of unique rewards, including Gems, which are the game’s currency. These benefits can be pretty valuable and can assist players in significantly improving themselves within the game.
On that note, the following is a list of codes that they may use:
- astd1millikes: 1,250 Gems
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak: 500 Gems + Omega Rare (EXP IV)
- Newaprilupdate: 450 Gems
- Allstarspring: 450 Gems
- congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k: Mega Rare Character
Subsequently, users can go ahead and claim these to get the respective rewards. If they do not know how Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes work, the steps mentioned below can be followed by them:
Step 1: First, they will have to open All Star Tower Defense on their respective devices.
Step 2: Once the game loads up on their screen, they will have to tap on the ‘Gear’ icon in the bottom right corner.
Step 3: This will open the ‘Settings’ section, where there will be a text box reading ‘Enter Code.’
Step 4: Finally, gamers can paste the codes mentioned above into the text field and press the Enter key. The rewards will then be redeemed into their accounts.
To stay up to date about all the other latest codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense, users are recommended to follow the developer’s social handles.
Expired codes of Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Previously, several additional codes were made available for the game as well:
- addnewunitstobannerfix: 150 Gems
- lovetobrazil: 150 Gems
- Update53021: 50 Gems, 300 Gold, EXP III
- thecityofangels: 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- updatebelike: 50 Gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite: 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III
- isitthenewerayet: 150 Gems
- 1billionvisit21drip: 200 Gems, 300 Gold, Koku Drip Skin
- incredibledayum: 50 Gems
- rainmen: 50 Gems
- themadao: 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, 1 EXP IV
- pert: 50 Gems
- thisisthenewestcode: 150 Gems
- quickshut: 100 Gems
- superwoop: 400 Gems
- astdx2022: 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, Ice Queen
- lateupdatendat: 200 Gems
- lieawake: 150 Gems
- epicnew: 50 Gems
- shotofmemories: 150 Gems
- novemberupdate: 300 Gems, 500 Gold
- somemorenewcoode: 150 Gems
- gameon2021: 500 Gems
- fruit: 550 Gems, 500 Gold, two EXP III
- starshipway: 650 Gems, 650 Gold, EXP IV
- freedom: 150 Gems
- december2021: 500 Gold, 300 Gems
- hchgaming: 150 Gems
- quickshut: 150 Gems
- ultramove: Ultra Capsule
- 1bvisit1b: 1,000 Gems
- anniversaryastd: 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems and Omega-Rare
- KingLuffyFan200k: Ultra Rare King Ruffy
- navyxflameyt80k: 300 Gems and EXP III
- helloworld2021: 150 Gems
- smoothcriminal2: 150 Gems
- eatlotsonthanksgiving: 300 Gems, 500 Gold
- -ASTDDevs: 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and EXP IV
- world2ishere: 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- ohmahgawdskill: 150 Gems
- igot2look: 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA: Ms. Love (Boa Hancock)
- bigtim: 50 Gems
- subtome: 80 Gems
- robloxyay: 300 Gems, 800 Gold, and EXP III
- likethegamepog2021: 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- 2021memorialday2021x: 150 Gems
- diamondnowina: 150 Gems
- subinferman: 50 Gems
- yellowsix: 150 Gems
- jahajha: 150 Gems
- world2comingsoon: 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- 1mgroupmembers: 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- merrychristmas2k21: 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV
- fruit100k: 300 Gems and EXP III
- eastercoda21: 150 Gems
- likeapartyonthelist: 150 Gems
- lovetofightastd: 150 Gems
- 100ksubnavyxflame: 300 Gems, and Ultra Koku Black
- 700mil: 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- winterbreakwhen: 250 Gems and 250 Gold
About Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a game developed by Top Down Games, and it was released in May of 2020. Over the last two years, it has quickly climbed up the charts, becoming quite popular amongst the community.
As of writing this article, it has had over 3.8 billion visits and has received over 1 million likes. Each server can accommodate up to 60 players, and the game is actively played by thousands at any given time.