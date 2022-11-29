Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes: Free honey, tickets, and much more 

Introduced by Onett in 2018, Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is a largely popular multiplayer game that can be played with up to six players connected to a single server. The simulator has garnered over two billion visits in the last few years, thanks largely due to its engaging gameplay.

The game requires players to grow their swarm of bees, collect pollen, make honey, and explore the in-game world with friends and other online members.

The simulator title was recently updated on November 25, with the developer dropping various codes to let gamers have more fun and also to attract more users to the game.

These codes also help players receive exciting rewards such as jelly beans, boosts, treats, tickets, and honey, along with many other beneficial in-game items. This article focuses on both active and inactive codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator that players can use to make their gaming sessions more memorable.

Collect free honey, tickets, buffs, and much more using these Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes in December 2022

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator: New active codes

Listed below are all the active and freshly released codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator (December 2022):

BFCM2022 – Use this code in the game to receive 1 Jelly Bean and a 30-minute Cloverfield Boost (NEW)

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator: Expired codes

These are all the invalid and expired codes for Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator that are no longer part of the game (December 2022):

3YearPartyFix – Use this code in the game to receive Atomic Treat, 5x Field Dice, 5x Micro-Converters, 1 Marshmallow Bee, Glitter, Red Extract, Blue Extract, Oil, Enzymes, Box-O-Frogs, Honeday Event, Wealth Clock, Super Smoothie, Mountain Top Field Boost, Mountain Top Field Capacity, and Mountain Top Field Market Boost

How to redeem a code in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator?

Below are the steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator:

1. Launch Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator on any supported device.

2. Search for the Gear icon, which should be available on the side of the screen.

3. Click on it and a Code Redemption Window panel will pop up.

4. Enter or copy the desired Roblox code from the list of active codes mentioned above.

5. Paste it into the text box and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards.

Players should always double-check the entered Roblox code before hitting the redeem button to avoid any errors from showing up.

