Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (February 2023): Free gems, EXP and more

Roblox All Star Tower Defense (ATSD) is an exciting experience for anime fans as it allows them to play as their favorite characters in an all-star lineup. In this game, one must defend their tower from waves of enemies and other players who will continually attempt to defeat them.

The all-star lineup can include anime heroes like Goku from DragonBall Z, Luffy from One Piece, Bleach Era, Eren from Attack on Titan, and more so they can create a strong team to emerge victorious.

While the heroes are standardized across all loadouts, players might need codes that grant them extra XP boosts and coins to level up their characters and strengthen their tower.

Here are a bunch of active and inactive codes for Roblox All-Star Tower Defense as of February 2023.

Active codes

Here's a list of active codes that players can use in Roblox All Star Tower Defense as of February 2023:

delayp - 4x Omega Rare EXP IV, 150 Stardust, 3000 Gems

lvlreqny - 150 Stardust, 2023 gems, and EXP 6 (Players must be level 60+ to claim this code)

happyholidays - 89 Stardust and 2022 gems

mbshutdown - Omega-Rare EXP IV

world3ishere - 50 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 4000 Gems (Players must be level 115+ to claim this code)

winterguy19 - 250 Gems and 105 Stardust

2yearanniversaryduo - 5000 Gems, 95 Stardust, and ten Exp IV (Players must be level 40+ to claim this code)

2yearanniversary - 100 Stardust, 10k Gems, and ten EXP IV (Players must be level 40+ to claim this code)

newstarcode - 90 Stardust

stardustupdate - 5,000 Gems

Hooray50k - 400 Gems

ASTDDragonoidBakugan - Dragonoid Mount

1millikes - 650 Gems and EXP IV

Players should copy and paste the codes mentioned above as they are case-sensitive. Upon redemption, they can get the rewards for free.

Inactive codes

Here's a list of codes that will no longer work in Roblox All Star Tower Defense as of February 2023:

timechamberfix - Free Rewards

summerwoo2022 - 750 Gems and EXP IV

owouch - 400 Gems

changesjune - 450 Gems

ticketupdate - 400 Gems

newaprilupdate - 450 Gems

allstarspring - 450 Gems

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - 500 Gems and Omega Rare!!! EXP IV

congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k - Mega Rare Character

astd1millikes - 1,250 Gems

ultramove - Ultra Capsule

superwoop - 400 gems

1mgroupmembers - 800 Gems and 800 Gold

themadao - 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

-ASTDDevs - 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and EXP IV

world2ishere - 500 Gold and 300 Gems

world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems

eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems, 500 Gold

thecityofangels - 250 Gems, 250 Gold

novemberupdate - 300 Gems, 500 Gold

igot2look - 250 Gems, 250 Gold

100ksubnavyxflame - 300 Gems, and Ultra Koku Black

astdx2022 - 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, and Ice Queen

merrychristmas2k21 - 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV

winterbreakwhen - 250 Gems and 250 Gold

KingLuffyFan200k - Ultra Rare King Ruffy

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - Ms. Love (Boa Hancock)

december2021 - 500 Gold and 300 Gem

1billionvisit21drip - 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin

fruit100k - 300 Gems and EXP III

navyxflameyt80k - 300 Gems and EXP III

anniversaryastd - 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems and Omega-Rare

starshipway - 650 Gems, 650 Gold, and EXP IV

robloxyay - 300 Gems, 800 Gold, and EXP III

1bvisit1b - 1,000 Gems

700mil - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

likethegamepog2021 - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare

diamondnowina - 150 Gems

yellowsix - 150 Gems

tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III

ohmahgawdskill - 150 Gems

smoothcriminal2 - 150 Gems

jahajha - 150 Gems

shotofmemories - 150 Gems

lieawake - 150 Gems

freedom - 150 Gems

likeapartyonthelist - 150 Gems

quickshut - 150 Gems

eastercoda21 - 150 Gems

helloworld2021 - 150 Gems

somemorenewcoode - 150 Gems

isitthenewerayet - 150 Gems

lateupdatendat - 200 Gems

hchgaming - 150 Gems

quickshut - 100 Gems

gameon2021 - 500 Gems

lovetofightastd - 150 Gems

thisisthenewestcode - 150 Gems

subtome - 80 Gems

subinferman - 50 Gems

incredibledayum - 50 Gems

updatebelike - 50 Gems

epicnew - 50 Gems

pert - 50 Gems

rainmen - 50 Gems

bigtim - 50 Gems

fruit - 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and two EXP III

2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems

Update53021 - 50 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

lovetobrazil - 150 Gems

addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems

Players won't be able to redeem these codes anymore as they have expired.

How to redeem All Star Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active code for All-Star Tower Defense:

Open the Roblox Experience and load the game screen Once there, navigate to the Settings button on the bottom right of your screen Click on it to open a new Pop up Enter a working code from the list above into the text field Press Enter, and you're done

You will now receive the free reward associated with the code and will successfully be able to use the item to strengthen your tower and emerge victorious with the anime heroes in this Roblox experience.

