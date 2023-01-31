Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (February 2023): Free gems, EXP and more

Roblox All Star Tower Defense (ATSD) is an exciting experience for anime fans as it allows them to play as their favorite characters in an all-star lineup. In this game, one must defend their tower from waves of enemies and other players who will continually attempt to defeat them.
The all-star lineup can include anime heroes like Goku from DragonBall Z, Luffy from One Piece, Bleach Era, Eren from Attack on Titan, and more so they can create a strong team to emerge victorious.
While the heroes are standardized across all loadouts, players might need codes that grant them extra XP boosts and coins to level up their characters and strengthen their tower.
Here are a bunch of active and inactive codes for Roblox All-Star Tower Defense as of February 2023.
Roblox All Star Tower Defense February 2023 codes: active, inactive, and how to redeem
Active codes
Here's a list of active codes that players can use in Roblox All Star Tower Defense as of February 2023:
- delayp - 4x Omega Rare EXP IV, 150 Stardust, 3000 Gems
- lvlreqny - 150 Stardust, 2023 gems, and EXP 6 (Players must be level 60+ to claim this code)
- happyholidays - 89 Stardust and 2022 gems
- mbshutdown - Omega-Rare EXP IV
- world3ishere - 50 Stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 4000 Gems (Players must be level 115+ to claim this code)
- winterguy19 - 250 Gems and 105 Stardust
- 2yearanniversaryduo - 5000 Gems, 95 Stardust, and ten Exp IV (Players must be level 40+ to claim this code)
- 2yearanniversary - 100 Stardust, 10k Gems, and ten EXP IV (Players must be level 40+ to claim this code)
- newstarcode - 90 Stardust
- stardustupdate - 5,000 Gems
- Hooray50k - 400 Gems
- ASTDDragonoidBakugan - Dragonoid Mount
- 1millikes - 650 Gems and EXP IV
Players should copy and paste the codes mentioned above as they are case-sensitive. Upon redemption, they can get the rewards for free.
Inactive codes
Here's a list of codes that will no longer work in Roblox All Star Tower Defense as of February 2023:
- timechamberfix - Free Rewards
- summerwoo2022 - 750 Gems and EXP IV
- owouch - 400 Gems
- changesjune - 450 Gems
- ticketupdate - 400 Gems
- newaprilupdate - 450 Gems
- allstarspring - 450 Gems
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - 500 Gems and Omega Rare!!! EXP IV
- congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k - Mega Rare Character
- astd1millikes - 1,250 Gems
- ultramove - Ultra Capsule
- superwoop - 400 gems
- 1mgroupmembers - 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- themadao - 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV
- -ASTDDevs - 500 Gems, 500 Gold, and EXP IV
- world2ishere - 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems, 500 Gold
- thecityofangels - 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- novemberupdate - 300 Gems, 500 Gold
- igot2look - 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- 100ksubnavyxflame - 300 Gems, and Ultra Koku Black
- astdx2022 - 1,000 Gold, 500 Gems, and Ice Queen
- merrychristmas2k21 - 1,000 Gold, 1,000 Gems, and EXP IV
- winterbreakwhen - 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- KingLuffyFan200k - Ultra Rare King Ruffy
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - Ms. Love (Boa Hancock)
- december2021 - 500 Gold and 300 Gem
- 1billionvisit21drip - 200 Gems, 300 Gold, and Koku Drip Skin
- fruit100k - 300 Gems and EXP III
- navyxflameyt80k - 300 Gems and EXP III
- anniversaryastd - 1,500 Gold, 1,200 Gems and Omega-Rare
- starshipway - 650 Gems, 650 Gold, and EXP IV
- robloxyay - 300 Gems, 800 Gold, and EXP III
- 1bvisit1b - 1,000 Gems
- 700mil - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- likethegamepog2021 - 200 Gems and EXP III Mega-Rare
- diamondnowina - 150 Gems
- yellowsix - 150 Gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, EXP III
- ohmahgawdskill - 150 Gems
- smoothcriminal2 - 150 Gems
- jahajha - 150 Gems
- shotofmemories - 150 Gems
- lieawake - 150 Gems
- freedom - 150 Gems
- likeapartyonthelist - 150 Gems
- quickshut - 150 Gems
- eastercoda21 - 150 Gems
- helloworld2021 - 150 Gems
- somemorenewcoode - 150 Gems
- isitthenewerayet - 150 Gems
- lateupdatendat - 200 Gems
- hchgaming - 150 Gems
- quickshut - 100 Gems
- gameon2021 - 500 Gems
- lovetofightastd - 150 Gems
- thisisthenewestcode - 150 Gems
- subtome - 80 Gems
- subinferman - 50 Gems
- incredibledayum - 50 Gems
- updatebelike - 50 Gems
- epicnew - 50 Gems
- pert - 50 Gems
- rainmen - 50 Gems
- bigtim - 50 Gems
- fruit - 550 Gems, 500 Gold, and two EXP III
- 2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems
- Update53021 - 50 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III
- lovetobrazil - 150 Gems
- addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems
Players won't be able to redeem these codes anymore as they have expired.
How to redeem All Star Tower Defense Codes in Roblox
Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active code for All-Star Tower Defense:
- Open the Roblox Experience and load the game screen
- Once there, navigate to the Settings button on the bottom right of your screen
- Click on it to open a new Pop up
- Enter a working code from the list above into the text field
- Press Enter, and you're done
You will now receive the free reward associated with the code and will successfully be able to use the item to strengthen your tower and emerge victorious with the anime heroes in this Roblox experience.