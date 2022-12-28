Roblox All Star Tower Defense codes (January 2023)

Players can redeem Roblox All Star Tower Defense's codes for extra gems, stardust, and a lot of experience points. These free resources can be used to summon strong characters from popular anime to defend players' bases. With additional experience points, these characters will be able to protect the tower easily.

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a typical tower-defense title where players have to fend off waves of enemies. They get to choose characters like Minato Namikaze, Goku, Whitebeard, and many more. Fans can also collect all the new items that appear in the Summon Gate and Emote Shop every hour to customize their heroes.

What are the latest free codes to use in Roblox All Star Tower Defense?

All active codes to try out in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Here is a list of all the active codes that players can try out in the game:

2milfavoriteup - This active code can be redeemed by players for 150x stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 gems (Players should be at level 70 and above to use the code)

2yearanniversaryduo - This active code can be redeemed by players for 95 stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 gems (Players should be at level 40 and above to use the code)

bigwinterupdatesoon - This active code can be redeemed by players for 90 stardust and 90 gems (Players should be at level 40 and above to use the code)

mbshutdown - This active code can be redeemed by players for 50 stardust and 10x Exp

newstarcode - This active code can be redeemed by players for 90 stardust

timechamberfix - This active code can be redeemed by players for 100 gems and 20 stardust

winterguy19 - This active code can be redeemed by players for 105 stardust and 250 gems

world3ishere - This active code can be redeemed by players for 50x stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 4000 gems (Players should be at level 115 and above to use the code)

The detailed steps that should be followed to redeem the free offerings are mentioned further along in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Players can refer to this list of codes to avoid wasting their time on offers that are no longer valid:

2bcodeswagmodeblazeit - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 400 gems and Mega-rare Kakashi

4partyrocking - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

fruit100k - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 300 gems and Exp III

gamebreakingvisits101 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

goldgemgold - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 650 gold and 250 gems

illbewatchingyou - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 300 gems

longmaintenance - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 450 gems

longwait - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 450 gems

Minishutdown - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 gems

mrworldwide - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 300 gems

navyxflame80ksubs - This inactive code was redeemed by players for EXP III and gems

navyxflameyt60k - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 gems and EXP III

nooshutdown - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 400 gems

nowherescoredeal - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

robloxyay - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 300 gold, 800 gems and EXP III

tacotuesday - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

theotheronecode - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 250 gems

wowshutdown - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 200 gems

How to redeem codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense?

You can go through the easy steps given below to redeem any codes in the Roblox game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Click on the settings icon and a pop-up window should appear.

In the text box, enter an active code from the list.

The code will be automatically redeemed, provided it is active and correct.

If the active code does not go through on the first attempt, restart the game and try again. Doing this will lead you to a different server where the code will likely work.

Poll : 0 votes