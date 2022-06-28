Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (June 2022)

In Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, players must nurture a bee farm in a lush environment. "Pollen" is extracted by bees and utilized by players to produce "Honey." With these resources, players can arm themselves with the best equipment required to upgrade the farm and become wealthy in-game.

Players can also immerse themselves in this world by taking part in various quests. The main goal is to develop the farm and become well-known beekeepers in this Roblox environment. There are several varieties of "Eggs" to acquire to hatch pets from them. Each of these pets has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

This might be a difficult effort, which is why we offer you codes to redeem free Honey, Tickets, Jelly, and more. Get a headstart as beekeepers with these free rewards.

Get free Honey and more in this Roblox universe

Active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Mocito100T - Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Coconut Field Capacity, Inspire, and Coconut Field Boost

Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Coconut Field Capacity, Inspire, and Coconut Field Boost RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market

Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market MondoOutage - Micro-Convertor x3, Moon Charm x10, Neonberry x1, Marshmallow Bee x1, Mountain Top Field Code Buff, and Purple Potion Buff

Micro-Convertor x3, Moon Charm x10, Neonberry x1, Marshmallow Bee x1, Mountain Top Field Code Buff, and Purple Potion Buff 38217 - Ticket x5

Ticket x5 Bopmaster - Ticket x5

Ticket x5 Buzz - 5,000 Honey

5,000 Honey Change - Royal Jelly x1

Royal Jelly x1 Cog - Ticket x5

Ticket x5 Discord100k- Marshmallow Bee Buff, 3x Rose Field Boost, x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost, +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost x3, 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, and 3x Tickets

Marshmallow Bee Buff, 3x Rose Field Boost, x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost, +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost x3, 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, and 3x Tickets Connoisseur - Ticket x5

Ticket x5 ClubJellies - Royal Jelly x3

Royal Jelly x3 Crawlers - Ticket x5

Ticket x5 DontUseThisJelly - Basic Bee Jelly x1

Basic Bee Jelly x1 Marshmallow - Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost

Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost Meow - Ticket x5

Ticket x5 Nectar - 5,000 Honey

5,000 Honey OnettJelly - Exhausted Bee Jelly x1

Exhausted Bee Jelly x1 RoofX - Ticket x5

Ticket x5 SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff

Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff Soup - 5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10

5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10 Starch - 300 Gumdrops

300 Gumdrops Sure - 30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey

30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey TeeSpring - Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1

Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1 Wax - Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey

Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey Wink - Tickets x5 / 5,000 Honey / Black Bear Morph / Dandelion Field Boost x7

Things to know before redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players must prevent typos by copying and pasting the codes to redeem them. If you plan on typing the codes, ensure to double-check the letters to avoid getting error messages.

If a code fails to work, please restart the game and attempt redeeming it again. This moves gamers to a new server where they may claim free prizes with ease. If the code still fails to work, then it has expired.

How to redeem the codes?

Follow the steps listed below to claim free rewards:

Launch the game on Roblox

Look for the "Gear" symbol in the top-left corner of the main menu.

Tap on the gear icon, and a new Code Box will open.

Copy an active Bee Swarm code from the list above and paste it there

Hit the redeem button to claim it instantly

Enjoy the rewards and become the ultimate Bee Master

