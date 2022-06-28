Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator codes (June 2022)

In Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, players must nurture a bee farm in a lush environment. "Pollen" is extracted by bees and utilized by players to produce "Honey." With these resources, players can arm themselves with the best equipment required to upgrade the farm and become wealthy in-game.
Players can also immerse themselves in this world by taking part in various quests. The main goal is to develop the farm and become well-known beekeepers in this Roblox environment. There are several varieties of "Eggs" to acquire to hatch pets from them. Each of these pets has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.
This might be a difficult effort, which is why we offer you codes to redeem free Honey, Tickets, Jelly, and more. Get a headstart as beekeepers with these free rewards.
Get free Honey and more in this Roblox universe
Active codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator
- Mocito100T - Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Coconut Field Capacity, Inspire, and Coconut Field Boost
- RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market
- MondoOutage - Micro-Convertor x3, Moon Charm x10, Neonberry x1, Marshmallow Bee x1, Mountain Top Field Code Buff, and Purple Potion Buff
- 38217 - Ticket x5
- Bopmaster - Ticket x5
- Buzz - 5,000 Honey
- Change - Royal Jelly x1
- Cog - Ticket x5
- Discord100k-Marshmallow Bee Buff, 3x Rose Field Boost, x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost, +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, Spider Field Boost x3, 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, and 3x Tickets
- Connoisseur - Ticket x5
- ClubJellies - Royal Jelly x3
- Crawlers - Ticket x5
- DontUseThisJelly - Basic Bee Jelly x1
- Marshmallow - Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost
- Meow -Ticket x5
- Nectar - 5,000 Honey
- OnettJelly - Exhausted Bee Jelly x1
- RoofX - Ticket x5
- SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff
- Soup - 5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10
- Starch - 300 Gumdrops
- Sure - 30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey
- TeeSpring - Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1
- Wax - Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey
- Wink - Tickets x5 / 5,000 Honey / Black Bear Morph / Dandelion Field Boost x7
Inactive codes in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator
- Mocito100T - Stingers / Gumdrops / Coconuts / Coconut Field Capacity / Inspire / Coconut Field Boost
- RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost / Capacity / Market
- MondoOutage - Micro-Convertor x3 / Moon Charm x10 / Neonberry x1 / Marshmallow Bee x1 / Mountain Top Field Code Buff / Purple Potion Buff
- Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff / 3x Rose Field Boost / x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost / +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen / Spider Field Boost x3 / 3x Jelly Beans / 3x Gumdrops / 3x Moon Charm / 3x Tickets
- 38217 - Ticket x5
- Bopmaster - Ticket x5
- Buzz - 5,000 Honey
- Change - Royal Jelly x1
- Cog -Ticket x5
- Connoisseur - Ticket x5
- ClubJellies - Royal Jelly x3
- Crawlers - Ticket x5
- DontUseThisJelly - Basic Bee Jelly x1
- Marshmallow - Marshmallow Bee / One-Hour Conversion Boost
- Meow -Ticket x5
- Nectar - 5,000 Honey
- OnettJelly - Exhausted Bee Jelly x1
- RoofX - Ticket x5
- SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass / Shocked Bee Jelly / Oil Buff / Glue Buff / Enzymes Buff
- Soup - 5,000 Honey / Royal Jelly x1 / Ticket x10
- Starch - 300 Gumdrops
- Sure - 30-minute Conversion Boost / Dandelion Field Boost ×3 / 2,500 Honey
- TeeSpring - Bamboo Field Boost x3 / Bamboo Field Winds x3 / Marshmallow Bee x1
- Wax - Ticket x5 / 5,000 Honey
- Wink - Tickets x5 / 5,000 Honey / Black Bear Morph / Dandelion Field Boost x7
Things to know before redeeming the codes
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players must prevent typos by copying and pasting the codes to redeem them. If you plan on typing the codes, ensure to double-check the letters to avoid getting error messages.
If a code fails to work, please restart the game and attempt redeeming it again. This moves gamers to a new server where they may claim free prizes with ease. If the code still fails to work, then it has expired.
How to redeem the codes?
Follow the steps listed below to claim free rewards:
- Launch the game on Roblox
- Look for the "Gear" symbol in the top-left corner of the main menu.
- Tap on the gear icon, and a new Code Box will open.
- Copy an active Bee Swarm code from the list above and paste it there
- Hit the redeem button to claim it instantly
- Enjoy the rewards and become the ultimate Bee Master