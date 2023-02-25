Roblox DOORS codes (February 2023)

Roblox Doors is a horror game that features many puzzles and level-based rooms that are filled with characters that are out to kill any trespassers. While players need to outrun the monsters, they will also need highly developed detective skills to clear each room.

To get a headstart in the game, players can use free codes that can be revived for free rewards. This will also help them at the beginning of the game since the pace of the game only picks up in the later stages. For more codes, players can also follow the creator's Twitter account, @DoorsRoblox.

Active codes in Roblox DOORS

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

2BILLIONVISITS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a revive and 100 Knobs

SCREECHSUCKS - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 Knobs

Redeeming these active codes is very easy. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox DOORS

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

100MVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

500MVisits - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

LOOKBEHINDYOU - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10 Knobs and 1 Revive

ONEBILLIONVISITS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost

PSST - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 50 Knobs

SORRYBOUTTHAT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

SORRYFORDELAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Knobs and 1 Revive

TEST - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get one Knob

LatestMil - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Knobs

SCARES9 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 100 Knobs

SEAson101 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Knobs

How to redeem the codes in Roblox DOORS?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox desktop app or visit the Roblox website on Google Chrome.

You will need to log in using your username and password.

Once you have logged in, you need to find the game. You can enter its name in the search bar that is at the top of the screen.

Click on the game's thumbnail.

Click on the green play button to launch the title.

Allow it to load for a few minutes. After the game is added, wait in the lobby.

Click on the Shop button on the left-hand side of the screen.

A pop-up window should appear now. Copy and paste the code into the text box exactly as it appears on the list.

Click on the confirm button.

The rewards will be added immediately to your account. If the code does not go through on the first attempt, you can restart the game and try again. Doing so changes the server, which should fix the issue.

You should also avoid typing in the code because any typo can lead to an error. Avoid spaces before the first and last characters.

