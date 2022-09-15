Roblox Timber codes (September 2022): Free cash, rewards, and more

In Roblox Timber, players get the chance to be a virtual lumberjack and do what they do best, chop. They get to explore the amazing outdoors and discover various unique islands in-game. Additionally, they also get the opportunity to make use of different sorts of axes to chop up as many trees as they can, as quickly as they can.

To offer our readers a breather from all the chopping, we've compiled a list of every code in Roblox Timber that they can use to unlock the unique bonus that each of them offer, which can range from amazing prizes to heaps of cash.

Roblox Timber codes to live the authentic lumberjack life

Active codes

Given below is a round-up of all the active codes in Roblox Timber as of September 2022:

80MVISITS —Redeem for Cash (New)

—Redeem for Cash 160KLIKES —Redeem for Cash (New)

—Redeem for Cash VERIFIED —Redeem for 750 Cash

—Redeem for 750 Cash YAYTOKENS —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards 70MVISITS —Redeem for 250 Cash

—Redeem for 250 Cash 65MVISITS —Redeem for 300 Cash

—Redeem for 300 Cash 1MILMEMBERS —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash 140KLIKES —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash AXESKINS —Redeem for Gems

—Redeem for Gems REVAMP —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash FREERT —Redeem for Reward

—Redeem for Reward T1MB3R—Redeem for 5k Cash

Even though the procedure for redeeming redeem codes for any Roblox game may appear quite simple and straightforward, it occasionally proves to be more complicated. This situation typically occurs when a code contains two characters that are visually similar to one another and could lead to the user mistaking one for the other.

In a variety of other circumstances, gamers can unintentionally type the code in the code redemption box inaccurately, which would just add to their confusion and frustration.

One can easily redeem the codes by copying and pasting them directly into the code redemption box to avoid these tough situations. This helps to ensure that no mistakes are made that would first go unnoticed by the players.

It is highly suggested that all gamers redeem the active codes they want to as soon as possible as they are usually time-sensitive and have an unknown expiration date. Once a code's expiration date has passed, players cannot use it to redeem any exclusive gifts or awards.

Expired codes

Sadly, codes in every Roblox game have an expiration date designated by the developers, after which they stop working.

Given below is a round-up of all the expired and invalid codes that do not work in Roblox Timber codes as of September 2022:

55MVISITS —Redeem for 8.25k Cash

—Redeem for 8.25k Cash 40MVISITS —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash ISLAND —Redeem for 3k Cash

—Redeem for 3k Cash 70KLIKES - Redeem 2.5K Cash

- Redeem 2.5K Cash BUSYBEES - Redeem for Cash

- Redeem for Cash SUMMERFUN - Redeem for 2K Cash

- Redeem for 2K Cash L0TS0FL0GS - Redeem for 2K Logs

- Redeem for 2K Logs RUINS - Redeem for Cash

- Redeem for Cash REBIRTHTOKENS - Redeem for a Reward

- Redeem for a Reward ICEMOUNTAIN - Redeem for 3K Cash

- Redeem for 3K Cash SANDY - Redeem for 3K Cash

- Redeem for 3K Cash 1MVISITS - Redeem for 4K Cash

- Redeem for 4K Cash PIRATEISLE - Redeem for 6K Cash

- Redeem for 6K Cash VOLCANIC - Redeem for 12.5K Cash

Steps to redeem codes

The steps to redeem codes in Roblox Timber are just as easy and straightforward as any other game on the platform. If players are unaware of the process to do so, they can simply follow the steps given below:

Players can download the Roblox application from the PlayStore or the Appstore on their PC or mobile device. They may skip this step if the application is already downloaded.

Login into the Roblox account by using their username and password, and sign up if they don't already have one.

After logging in into Roblox, type in Timber in the search bar and press the Enter button.

Click on the title thumbnail, load it, and wait for it to launch.

Once the game launches and reaches the main screen, click on the cog (gear) icon button on the bottom of the screen to open the Settings menu.

Click on Redeem Codes.

Users can copy the desired active code from the list given above.

Paste it into the box that says Enter Code Here.

Press the Redeem button underneath to claim.

Roblox players can now immediately enjoy their freebies and exclusive rewards and have an enhanced gaming experience in-game.

More codes and information

Following @TBlox Studios, the game's development studio, across all social media channels, is the greatest way to receive current news and get your hands on the newest codes early. They can also opt to also follow Timber, @TJim, the lead programmer for the game, and @Box, Timber's lead builder.

Upon hitting certain milestones, like a specified number of favorites, likes, or visits to the game, developers release additional codes for their loyal fans.

To interact and stay updated with other players, one can also choose to join the game's official Discord server, which is handled by TBlox Studios.

More about Roblox Timber

Released in in June 2021, Timber is a unique title on Roblox, and has already been played by over 85 million players worldwide. It is one of the most well-known gaming experiences on the platform despite being relatively new. One of the reasons is because of the gameplay features it provides.

After cutting wood in the game, players can proceed to sell the cut wood in exchange for cash. Further, they can proceed to use the money to customize their axes as they desire, and purchase upgrades for a better wood-cutting experience.

This money can also be used to expand their island, and unlock and hire various workers, such as:

Regular workers: They help with chopping trees.

They help with chopping trees. Farmers: They help turn trees into gold.

They help turn trees into gold. Fisherman: They give boosts and money.

Gamers get the chance to fully embrace the lumberjack style of life and enjoy themselves while cutting through this fast-paced and simple yet addictive Roblox game.

Note: If these Timber codes do not work for the readers, if any have expired, or if there is any newly released code we might have missed out on, do let us know by commenting down the information about the same below!

