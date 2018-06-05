Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
1 of 2 charged in stadium banner protest pleads guilty

Associated Press
News 05 Jun 2018, 23:11 IST
AP Image

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of two people charged with misdemeanors for unfurling a banner protesting the Dakota Access pipeline from the rafters of U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Thirty-four-year-old Karl Zimmermann Mayo, of Minneapolis, entered the plea for creating a public nuisance Monday in Hennepin County District Court. Misdemeanor counts of trespassing and burglary were dismissed. The Star Tribune says he'll serve a year of probation and perform 30 hours of community service.

The other person who climbed to the rafters to unleash the banner, 28-year-old Sen Holiday, is currently on trial after she pleaded not guilty to the same misdemeanors.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the $3.8 billion pipeline. Fans seated below the banner were evacuated.

This story has been corrected to show that Sen Holiday is a woman, not a man.

