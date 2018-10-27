×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

11 Israelis take part in UAE judo competition

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    27 Oct 2018, 22:49 IST
AP Image

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel's sports minister attended an international judo competition that began Saturday in the United Arab Emirates as three Israeli players received medals and had their country's flag displayed on a screen.

It's a significant change from last year, when UAE organizers had singled Israel out with a ban on displaying its flag or playing its anthem during the tournament when one of its athletes was awarded a medal.

The UAE does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The International Judo Federation had temporarily suspended the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam from its schedule, but it was reinstated in September after the tournament's UAE organizers promised equal treatment to Israeli athletes.

Israeli Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev was on hand to attend part of the first day of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, which saw three Israeli athletes win bronze.

Athletes from 62 countries are participating in the Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam, which runs until Tuesday, with Israel represented by six male and five female competitors.

Associated Press
NEWS
Youth Olympics 2018: List of events Indian athletes will...
RELATED STORY
Testing young athletes en masse in India
RELATED STORY
Why "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" is still relevant in 2018
RELATED STORY
Olympic champ Biles triumphs in return to competition
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest money-making Professional Sports Leagues
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Ravens set franchise record with 11 sacks
RELATED STORY
Ravens pile up team-record 11 sacks against former coach
RELATED STORY
Mistakes undermine Browns again in close loss to Buccaneers
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10 things to know about Kurash, where...
RELATED STORY
NFL wants players to play with a free mind
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us