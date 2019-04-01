49ers coach Shanahan says Garoppolo 'could play now'

Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyle Shanahan is happy with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's rehabilitation.

Garoppolo had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on October 3.

He suffered his season-ending injury in September against the Kansas City Chiefs, but so far the third-year coach is happy with Garoppolo's progress.

"Everyone says the rehabs go successfully so I'm not going to sit here and act like it's any different," Shanahan said.

"But the neat thing about him going through all this right now is that he's in our building every day, where normally that wouldn't happen if he wasn't going through all this stuff.

"So, I get to watch out my window, see how his rehab's going. And if you just went off that, you would think he could play now. Because he can drop back, he can throw and everything, but we're going to be patient with him, make sure he can take some hits. That'll be a while before he can do that, but, plenty of time before the season."

Shanahan has kept his expectations high ​and said he is hopeful Garoppolo "will be full-go" for training camp.

Garoppolo completed 59.6 per cent of his passes before the injury. He threw five touchdowns and three interceptions through three games last year.

He holds an 8-2 record in 10 career starts.

Garoppolo, who will be entering his sixth NFL season, penned a five-year, $137.5million deal in 2018 to become one of the highest paid quarterbacks alongside Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.