A.J. Green injury not 'extremely long term' - Bengals coach Taylor

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1 // 29 Jul 2019, 15:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A.J. Green

A.J. Green's ankle injury does not appear to be "extremely long term", according to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Green was carted off the field on Saturday after sustaining the injury in practice, with reports suggesting the wide receiver had torn ankle ligaments and will be out for six to eight weeks.

However, Taylor insisted the Bengals have yet to be given a timeline and refused to make any prediction as to whether he will be available for Cincinnati's regular season opener at the Seattle Seahawks on September 8.

Speaking on Sunday, Taylor told reporters: "We'll gather more information. The good news is it doesn't appear to be anything that's extremely long term that's the good news based on what I saw yesterday, [your] heart drops a little bit.

"He came down a little bit funny, competition for a ball, I don't think the turf had anything to do with it.

"[It's] way too early for a timeline. Hopeful that he's able to play in all the games but I don't want to make any predictions."

Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks after practice about A.J. Green and his overall impression of Training Camp so far. pic.twitter.com/ZDIQkLcMpW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 28, 2019

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver is a staple in Cincinnati's offense and is poised to be crucial to the their 2019 hopes once he returns to action.

Green is entering his ninth year in the NFL, all of which have been spent with the Bengals, but he has been prone to injury as of late.

He had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe in December, causing him to miss the final five weeks of last season.