Asian Junior squash: Indian lads Yuvraj, Arnav in final

PTI
28 Sep 2018

Chennai, Sept 28 (PTI): India's Yuvraj Wadhwani and Arnav Sareen reached the finals of the under-13 and under-15 categories respectively in the 25th Asian junior individual squash championship here Friday.

However, another Indian Tushar Shahani was unable to put it across no.2 seed Chut Yat Long in the under-19 semifinals.

Both Yuvraj and Wadhwani and Arnav Sareen posted fluent victories, to set up finals against opponents from Pakistan.

Pakistan's Abbas Zeb caused the biggest upset, beating the top seed Siow Yee Xian of Malaysia in a match of fluctuating fortunes.

Tushar Shahani could not hold his nerve and went down to Long in a well-fought match.

Results: Semi-finals (Indians unless stated):

Boys: Under-19: Abbas Zeb (Pak, 3/4) bt Siow Yee Xian (Mal, 1) 10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4, 11-6; Chung Yat Long (HKG, 2) bt Tushar Shahani (5/8) 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-3.

U-17: Haris Qasim (Pak, 5/8) bt Danial Nurhaqiem Bin Shahrul Izham (Mal, 1), MAS, 4-11 11-2 6-11 11-8 11-9; Muhammad Amir Amirul Bin Azhar (Mal, 5/8) bt Nathan Kueh Tze Bing (Mal, 9/16) 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9.

U-15: Mohammad Hamza Khan (Pak, 3/4) bt Andrik Lim Kai Shan (Mal, 1) 11-6, 7-11, 11-1, 11-2; Arnaav Sareen (3/4) bt Joachim Chuah Han Wen (Mal, 2) 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.

U-13: Yuvraj Wadhwani (1) bt Sze Jun Him (HKG, 3/4) 11-1, 11-6, 11-8; Anas Ali Shah (Pak) bt Tam Tsz Shing (HKG, 3/4) 6-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-9.

Girls: Under-19: Lai Wen Li (Mal, 1) bt Ooi Kah Yan (Mal, 3/4) 11-8, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5; Chan Yiwen (Mal, 2) bt Cheng Nga Ching (HKG, 3/4) 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

U-17: Chan Sin Yuk (HKG, 1) bt Fung Ching Hei (HKG) 11-5, 11-5, 11-7; Jessica Keng Jia Hui (Mal, 2) bt Sanya Vats (5/8) 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7.

U-15: Aira Azman (Mal, 1) bt Tse Yee Lam Toby (HKG, 5/8) 11-3, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4; Yee Xin Ying (Mal, 2) bt Wong Po Yui Kirstie (HKG, 3/4) 11-2, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8.

U-13: Leung Ka Huen (HKG, 1) bt Kaavya Bansal (3/4) 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Lee Sze Lok (HKG, 2) bt Tiana Parasrampuria (3/4) 10-12, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7, 15-13

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
