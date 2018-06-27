Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Abused gymnast Aly Raisman: 'I've barely worked out'

Abused gymnast Aly Raisman: 'I've barely worked out'

Associated Press
NEWS
News 27 Jun 2018, 09:53 IST
23
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

The six-time Olympic medalist told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a cover story published this week, that she's still regrouping and recovering after confronting former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

"In the past few months I've barely worked out, which for someone who loves working out, that's saying a lot," the magazine quoted Raisman as saying.

The 24-year-old Raisman, captain for both the gold-medal winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teams, says she was abused by Nassar in multiple locations beginning in 2010, including at the U.S. national team training facility in Texas and at the 2012 Games in London. Hundreds of other women and girls have said they, too, were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that he was treating them for injuries. He is serving sentences that likely will keep him in prison for life.

Raisman, of Needham, Massachusetts, said she initially felt she was receiving medically necessary treatment by Nassar before realizing it was abuse. She has said she subsequently battled shame, guilt and depression.

"I could hold it together in court or whatever, but then I could barely hold my head up afterward," she told the magazine, adding: "I'm constantly reliving my abuse."

Raisman said she's determined to continue speaking out on behalf of women who are abused or otherwise victimized.

"I feel grateful that I'm being listened to and I'm being heard, because I've met so many people who have said, 'I spoke up but nobody listened,'" she said.

"I would like to be remembered for standing up for the right thing. It's always more important to do the right thing than to win medals. I'd like to change this generation and the next generation so that by the time I have kids, everyone will be educated, so a child never, ever has to say the words, 'Me too.'"

Gymnastics exec says she was told to keep quiet about Nassar
RELATED STORY
Nassar victims urge Michigan State board to fire Engler
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Nassar victims to get ESPYS courage award
RELATED STORY
USA Gymnastics VP Faehn out amid fallout from Nassar scandal
RELATED STORY
Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics
RELATED STORY
Michigan lawmakers advance legislation on mandated reporters
RELATED STORY
Aly Wagner believes US fans will embrace World Cup
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Former USA Gymnastics president takes the Fifth
RELATED STORY
Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims
RELATED STORY
5 weird sports you might have never heard of
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us