Adrian Peterson & Julio Jones break Walter Payton & Jerry Rice records

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson & Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones

Adrian Peterson and Julio Jones each made history in the NFL on Sunday.

Neither Peterson nor Jones will be competing for their respective teams, the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons, in the playoffs this term.

However, they both added milestones to their CVs on the penultimate weekend of the 2019 regular season.

Future Hall of Fame running back Peterson surpassed the great Walter Payton to jump to fourth on the all-time touchdowns list, crossing for the 111th time in his career in the fourth quarter of the Redskins' game with the New York Giants.

With that TD @AdrianPeterson is now 4th in all-time rushing touchdowns in NFL history

Meanwhile, Jones became the fastest wide receiver to reach 12,000 career yards with a third-quarter catch in the Falcons' clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones achieved the feat in his 125th game, easily beating the previous mark of 142 set by Jerry Rice, considered by most to be the greatest receiver in league history.

The fastest WR to hit 12,000 career yards.