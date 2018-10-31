×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Advani wins Asian Snooker Tour title

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    31 Oct 2018, 16:20 IST

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Nineteen-time world champion Pankaj Advani on Wednesday sent out a strong message before the upcoming world championships by winning the second leg of the Asian Snooker Tour in Jinan, China.

Advani delivered a power-packed performance to outclass China's Ju Reti 6-1 in the final and become the first Indian to win an Asian Snooker Tour event.

The IBSF World Billiards and Snooker Championships is less than a fortnight away and the Indian star cueist is the defending champion in both sports.

The new 10-red format of the Tour was well-received by all players as some fine performances were on display throughout the second leg.

It was, however, Advani who shone the brightest in this particular event as he registered one-sided victories in every match, be it league or knockout.

After dropping two frames each in a league match and in the last-16 knockout ties, every other match saw Advani concede one frame or none. The final was no different.

After winning the first two frames, Reti showed minor signs of a comeback by clinching the third.

After going 2-0 up with the help of a 40 break in the second, Reti's solitary notable break in the final was a 60 that aided his unfavourable scoreline from being a complete whitewash.

Advani added to his opponent's misery by compiling breaks of 49, 51 and then a complete clearance from start to finish in the last frame, signing off from the championship with a flawless 94 to bring home the Tour trophy.

The 33-year-old from Pune will now have to immediately switch to Billiards as Myanmar hosts the prestigious world championships from November 12 to 27.

Final: Pankaj Advani (India) defeated Ju Reti (China) 6-1. 48-35, 67(40)-23, 24-69(60), 63-33, 100(49,51)-0, 47-19, 94(94)-0

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
India in semis of Asian Team Snooker Championship,...
RELATED STORY
India settle for silver in Asian Team Snooker Championship
RELATED STORY
Kothari wins World Billiards title
RELATED STORY
Complete list of current World Champions from India in...
RELATED STORY
Target 81 - Medal projection for India at Asian Games 2018
RELATED STORY
Groenewegen wins 2nd straight stage at Tour; cobbles ahead
RELATED STORY
Indian contingent is turning Asian Games 2018 into a...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: List of all Asian Games Mascots
RELATED STORY
5 things observed during the first half of India's stint...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us