×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Al-Attiyah wins opening stage of Dakar Rally in Peru

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    08 Jan 2019, 04:05 IST
AP Image

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Nasser Al-Attiyah made a great start to winning a third Dakar Rally title when he won the opening stage by almost two minutes on Monday.

Al-Attiyah made light work of the 84-kilometer special on the dunes around Pisco along the Pacific coast.

He led by 38 seconds at the first marker, and by 45 seconds at the halfway point.

Defending champion Carlos Sainz, another two-time winner, was second.

Jakub Przygonski was third. The overall champion of the Cross-country Rallies World Cup is trying to become the first Polish winner of the Dakar.

Seven-time winner Stephane Peterhansel was three minutes back in seventh, and Sebastien Loeb was more than six minutes back.

Joan Barreda showed the focus of his buildup on being fit paid off when he won first motorbike stage by a minute from Pablo Quintanilla. Barreda's Honda teammate, Ricky Brabec, was third.

Barreda had to withdraw last year on the 11th stage while lying second overall because of knee and hand injuries.

This Dakar has been reduced to a 10-stage race on Peruvian sand, finishing in Lima on Jan. 17.

Associated Press
NEWS
Sebastien Ogier wins 6th straight World Rally Championship
RELATED STORY
Ogier plays it safe in latter stages of Rally Australia
RELATED STORY
Ogier in driver's seat for World Rally Championship title
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom by huge margin
RELATED STORY
Finland wins world junior hockey title, beating US 3-2
RELATED STORY
Luck has 2 TDs to lead Colts over Texans 21-7 in wild card
RELATED STORY
Eagles, Vikings stage NFC championship rematch
RELATED STORY
5 best opening ceremonies in Olympics history
RELATED STORY
Italy's Brignone wins giant slalom in Vermont; Shiffrin 4th
RELATED STORY
Worley beats Brignone, Shiffrin to win season-opening GS
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us