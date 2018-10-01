Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

American climbers ski down world's 4th-highest mountain

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    01 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST
AP Image

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two American climbers have successfully skied down from the summit of the world's fourth-highest mountain, organizers said Monday.

James Morrison of Tahoe, California, and Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, scaled Mount Lhotse's 8,516-meter (27,940-foot) summit on Sunday with two other climbers and three Nepalese Sherpa guides, said Pemba Sherpa of Xtreme Climbers Treks and Expeditions.

Morrison and Nelson then descended down the mountain on their skis.

They were both safe and are expected to reach the base camp later Monday.

It's believed to be the first time anyone has skied down from Mount Lhotse, a sister peak of Mount Everest. Climbers attempting to scale Everest and Lhotse share most of the route.

They were the only teams in the Lhotse-Everest region this autumn as most climbers prefer the spring season in April and May for scaling the peaks.

Associated Press
NEWS
2-time Olympic skiing medalist Weibrecht carves new life
RELATED STORY
Courtney wins 1st mountain bike world title for US since '01
RELATED STORY
TASTE OF THE TOUR: Cod and potatoes to scale Brittany's wall
RELATED STORY
Quintana wins "pure climber" Tour de France stage
RELATED STORY
Whistler developing a reputation as a golf destination
RELATED STORY
Thomas looks to cement Tour lead in final mountain leg
RELATED STORY
US beats Japan 4-3 to reach final of softball worlds
RELATED STORY
Rigoberto Uran withdraws from Tour de France
RELATED STORY
Thomas can taste Tour title with 1 big stage to go
RELATED STORY
Abramovich ends Swiss residency bid after 'defamatory' claim
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us