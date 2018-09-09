Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Amir Khan recovers to beat Samuel Vargas on points

Associated Press
NEWS
News
27   //    09 Sep 2018, 04:10 IST
AP Image

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — English welterweight Amir Khan had to climb off the canvas to continue his comeback with a points win over Samuel Vargas on Saturday.

In his second fight since returning to the ring after a two-year absence, Khan was knocked to the floor in the final seconds of the second round.

The Colombian-born Vargas, a former North American champion, had already been put down himself when he stunned Khan and the capacity crowd.

But, with potential next opponent Kell Brook watching at ringside, Khan recovered on his stool, came out and floored Vargas again.

The 31-year-old Khan (33-4), a former world super lightweight champion, was unable to finish the job and eventually had to settle for a unanimous points victory from the grueling fight.

Vargas' record dropped to 29-4 plus two draws.

Associated Press
NEWS
No. 11 Michigan State rallies to beat Utah State 38-31
RELATED STORY
Raiders get haul of picks after hard decision to unload Mack
RELATED STORY
Eagles stop Ryan to Jones again, beat Falcons 18-12
RELATED STORY
Prescott trying to lead Cowboys back to playoffs in Year 3
RELATED STORY
Daniels, No. 15 USC shake off slow start to beat UNLV 43-21
RELATED STORY
Eagles start on top of 1st AP Pro 32 poll of 2018 season
RELATED STORY
Why "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" is still relevant in 2018
RELATED STORY
McDonald's 6 TD passes help Hawaii beat Navy 59-41
RELATED STORY
Alexander making journey back from painkiller addict to ring
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Eagles beat Falcons 18-12 in sloppy NFL opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us