Andrea Dovizioso claims Czech MotoGP in 1-2 Ducati finish

Associated Press
News
13   //    05 Aug 2018, 19:49 IST
AP Image

BRNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Andrea Dovizioso won the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday to lead Ducati's 1-2 finish for his second MotoGP victory this year.

Starting from pole, Dovizioso was overtaken by teammate Jorge Lorenzo with three laps to and again the following lap before taking back the lead to cruise to victory in 41 minutes and 7.728 seconds.

"What a weekend," Dovizioso said after his 10th MotoGP win. "I expected to be fast but not like this."

Lorenzo was 0.178 seconds behind while defending champion Marc Marquez celebrated his 100th appearance in the top category by finishing third, 0.368 seconds back, to stretch his overall lead as he chases a fifth world title and the third straight.

Lorenzo is set to leave Ducati at the end of the season and join Marquez at Honda next year.

Marquez leads with 181 points going into next week's Austrian Grand Prix. Seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi, who was fourth on Sunday, is second with 132 and Dovizioso jumped up to third with 113.

Earlier, Miguel Oliviera won the Moto2 category while Fabio Di Giannantonio took the Moto3 race for his first Grand Prix win.

