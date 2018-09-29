Anna van der Breggen takes world title after 40K solo ride

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Anna van der Breggen won the women's road race at the world championships after a 40-kilometer solo ride on Saturday.

The Olympic champion from the Netherlands was in front with Amanda Spratt but the Australian rider couldn't follow when Van der Breggen accelerated on one of the steep climbs of the 156K race in the Austrian Alps.

Spratt finished 3 minutes, 42 seconds behind for silver and 2009 world champion Tatiana Guderzo of Italy took bronze.

Earlier this week, Van der Breggen won silver in both the team and individual time trials.

Pre-race favorite Annemiek van Vleuten was among a large group of riders who crashed going into a road island and the time trial champion from the Netherlands failed to have an impact on the race afterward.