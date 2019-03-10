×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Antonio Brown appears to reveal Raiders move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    10 Mar 2019, 13:57 IST
Antonio Brown - cropped
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown appears to have been traded to the Oakland Raiders after seemingly revealing the move on Instagram.

The disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver posted an image on Instagram of himself adorned in Raiders attire and the hashtag "raidernation". It was the first of multiple posts about the Raiders.

Multiple news outlets reported Brown would be joining the Raiders in exchange for third- and fifth-round picks.

According to the report, Brown will receive a new contract, increasing his deal from $38.925million to $50.125m over three years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #raidernation

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

Brown, 30, officially requested a trade from the Steelers last month after becoming disgruntled with his role.

The seven-time Pro Bowl was picked by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft and has spent each of his nine seasons with the team.

Brown had 1,297 receiving yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns in 15 games last season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Godsplan

A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on

Omnisport
NEWS
Raiders coach Gruden deflects Brown trade questions
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown says "too much smoke" to return to Steelers
RELATED STORY
Brown meets with Rooney, saying 'it is time to move on'
RELATED STORY
Steelers' Antonio Brown questionable vs. Cincinnati
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown modifies jerseys as Steelers seek Cleveland's help
RELATED STORY
Steelers QB Roethlisberger says there's 'no issue' between him and Brown
RELATED STORY
Steelers James Conner will play against Bengals but Antonio Brown misses out
RELATED STORY
Jets' Adams tries to recruit Brown to New York via Twitter
RELATED STORY
Steelers WR Brown tested after missing practice again
RELATED STORY
Brown fires back at Arians over 'diva' comments
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us