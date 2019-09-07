Antonio Brown 'excited to be out here with my team' upon return to Oakland Raiders

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 07 Sep 2019, 02:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antonio Brown was back at practice with the Raiders on Friday.

Antonio Brown is set to play for the Oakland Raiders in their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos, according to head coach Jon Gruden.

The wide receiver was absent from practice on Thursday amid reports he was facing a ban following a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock the previous day.

Brown had previously expressed his displeasure over being fined $53,950 for missing mandatory practices and walk-throughs while filing two grievances against the NFL in an attempt to get clearance to wear his outdated helmet this season.

However, after issuing an apology prior to the practice session, the 31-year-old was back working with his team-mates on Friday ahead of the season opener against the Broncos on Monday.

"Antonio is back today. We're really excited about that," Gruden told reporters. "We're ready to move on.

"He's obviously had a lot of time to think about things and we're happy to have him back and Raider nation is excited about that too."

"I'm excited to be out here today."@AB84 took a moment to address the media Friday. pic.twitter.com/zwPcB8nKot — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 6, 2019

Brown appeared briefly to speak to reporters at the workout, saying: "I'm excited to be out here with my team. I apologized to my team-mates, the organisation.

"Enough talk. I've decided to be out here with my team-mates, grateful for all the fans. I'm excited to be a part of the Raiders."

Advertisement

Oakland acquired Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March, sending picks in the third and fifth rounds of the 2019 draft in the opposite direction.

They immediately signed the seven-time Pro Bowler to a new contract, reportedly for three years and worth a guaranteed $30.125million.