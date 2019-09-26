Antonio Brown still wants to play in the NFL despite recent tweets, says agent

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 26 Sep 2019, 04:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown still wants to return to the NFL despite tweeting that he "will not be playing" in the league again, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Rosenhaus' comments come after the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver aired his frustration on Sunday about lost earnings from the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots, the latter having released him after just 11 days amid sexual assault allegations that Brown has denied.

A day later, Brown announced on social media that he has re-enrolled at Central Michigan, which is where he went for three years before entering the NFL.

"It's my hope, it's Antonio's hope, that he'll be back playing as soon as possible," Rosenhaus said on Warren Sapp's '99 Problems' podcast posted on Wednesday.

"We expected him to be playing against the [New York] Jets on Sunday, so it's tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now, and the hope is that we'll cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he's had."

Rosenhaus said Brown's decision to go back to school does not mean he has given up on playing again in the NFL.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation as to whether or not that means he's not going to proceed with the NFL," Rosenhaus said.

"But taking online college courses to get your degree or your post-graduate degree is something that I would recommend to every client. I wouldn't read too much into that."

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Advertisement

Brown's former personal trainer accused him of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, while a second unidentified woman has also made allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 31-year-old has strongly denied the accusations through his attorney and tweeted at the weekend that he has no intention of resuming his NFL career.

"I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL," Rosenhaus continued. "Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career."

Brown's release from the Patriots on Friday made him an unrestricted free agent and he is eligible to sign with any team.

The NFL said in a statement on Friday that placing Brown on the commissioner's list "is not appropriate" at this time, but "such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation" if he signs with another team.