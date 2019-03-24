×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AP PHOTOS: Spanish Basque Ball players use hands to hit ball

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Mar 2019, 18:08 IST
AP Image

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Their hands protected by layers of tightly bound tape, the players take turns swatting a small, hard ball at speeds that reach 115 kilometers (71.4 miles) per hour.

They are playing a match of Pelota Vasca, or "Basque Ball," a sport popular to its native Basque region that overlaps northern Spain and southwestern France. The game is similar to squash, but played without a racket and with only three walls.

The court is called a "Fronton," and players can play the ball off the front, back and the left-side wall. The right wall is missing.

Pelota Vasca was traditionally played in the village square facing a church, whose facade offered a perfect wall for players to hit the ball.

Now it is a professional sport played indoors with organized tournaments in northern Spain played by individuals or doubles, where many spectators bet on the winner. As a trophy, the winner of the annual championship is awarded a large green Basque beret, called the "Txapela." The champion is called the "Txapeldun."

The handmade ball was originally made from a small hard plastic core bound with strips of cat intestine and wool thread, with an outer layer made of dried sheep skin. Today the balls go through a more industrial process, with synthetic materials being used.

Other varieties can be played with a racket or a hoop, but the traditional style is just to whack the ball with the open hand.

Players, called "pelotari," can spend an hour before a match preparing their hands. They coat their fingers and palms with a wax covering that they first heat up with a flame. Then they wrap each finger in layers of tape and some thin foam padding to reduce the risk of injury.

The players bend backward like tennis players taking a serve to generate power. The impact of the ball is clearly heard in the stands. It can often be painful, making players grimace when they strike the ball incorrectly.

Advertisement

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Associated Press
NEWS
AP Source: Redskins re-sign Adrian Peterson to 2-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Redskins to sign Collins to $84M, 6-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Jets agree to sign RB Le'Veon Bell
RELATED STORY
AP Photos: Centuries-old Indian pole wrestling goes global
RELATED STORY
New NFL rules likely coming, but not replay for penalties
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Indigenous Panamanians compete in ancestral games
RELATED STORY
AP sources: Busy Bills agree to sign 4, including Gore
RELATED STORY
AP photographers capture the moment in sports in 2018
RELATED STORY
AP Photos: Lindsey Vonn plans to end her career on Sunday
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us