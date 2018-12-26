×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AP source: Broncos rookie Lindsay done for season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Dec 2018, 04:46 IST
AP Image

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the MRI results tells The Associated Press that Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay's season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Denver's loss at Oakland.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team was off on Christmas Day, confirmed a report by 9News in Denver that medical tests Tuesday morning revealed ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture.

Lindsay, who was injured in the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night, won't play in the Broncos' finale against the Chargers on Sunday.

It also appears unlikely he'll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection.

Lindsay finishes the season with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. He won't get the chance to break the NFL record of 1,104 yards for undrafted rookie running backs that was set by the Colts' Dominic Rhodes in 2001.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Associated Press
NEWS
Broncos' Lindsay becomes 1st undrafted offensive Pro Bowler
RELATED STORY
Ravens perfection in red zone ends Broncos' perfect record
RELATED STORY
Harris rips off 99-yard return as Raiders down Broncos
RELATED STORY
Broncos lose another heart-breaker in fourth quarter
RELATED STORY
Raiders win possible final game in Oakland 27-14 vs. Broncos
RELATED STORY
McManus' FG as time expires lifts Broncos over Chargers
RELATED STORY
Hunt's hurdling TD catch helps Chiefs to sweep of Broncos
RELATED STORY
Broncos are winning again and the Raiders are still losing
RELATED STORY
Broncos return 2 interceptions for TDs, beat Cardinals 45-10
RELATED STORY
Broncos rally past Raiders 20-19 on McManus winner
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us