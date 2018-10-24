×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

AP source: Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    24 Oct 2018, 19:18 IST
AP Image

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.

ESPN was the first to report the trade, which comes less than a week before the league's trading deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the last 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.

Last week, it waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick.

Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. He was named an AP Pro in helping them make the playoffs in 2016. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

The Lions (3-3) have one of the NFL's worst run defenses. The line has been without end Ziggy Ansah most of the season. Former Giant Romeo Okwara has been in the rotation at end for Detroit.

Second-year pro Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie B.J. Hill will handle the Giants' tackle spots, backed up by veterans Josh Mauro and John Jenkins. Rookie RJ McIntosh has started practicing after spending the season on the non-football injury list.

Associated Press
NEWS
AP All-America Watch: Kentucky's big cat; ND's disruptive DT
RELATED STORY
Patriots' Gronkowski threatened to retire if traded to Lions
RELATED STORY
AP source: Hit on Browns QB Mayfield expected to draw fine
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Raiders RB Lynch to miss month with groin injury
RELATED STORY
Lions climb to .500 by beating Dolphins 32-21
RELATED STORY
Darnold recovers from 1st-play pick-6, helps Jets rout Lions
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Clemson back to 2; App State ranked for 1st time
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Elliott set up winning FG, Cowboys top Lions 26-24
RELATED STORY
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
RELATED STORY
AP source: Falcons won't offer WR Jones new deal this year
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us