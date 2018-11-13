×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AP Source: Former Browns coach Jackson returning to Bengals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    13 Nov 2018, 09:47 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring says fired Browns coach Hue Jackson will rejoin Marvin Lewis' staff in Cincinnati.

Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, will take an unspecified position with the Bengals, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the team has not announced the move.

Jackson was Lewis' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 before he was hired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. Jackson also worked in Cincinnati as a defensive assistant and wide receivers coach.

Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jackson was brought back for a third season in Cleveland despite going 1-31 in his first two. However, the team continued to struggle and Jackson had issues with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was also let go.

Associated Press
NEWS
Bengals fire defensive coordinator after rout by Saints
RELATED STORY
Browns fire coach Jackson, owner cites 'internal discord'
RELATED STORY
Browns reportedly fire coach Hue Jackson & offensive...
RELATED STORY
Browns' Gordon cleared to practice, slowed by hamstring
RELATED STORY
AP source: Browns, Dez Bryant still talking but no deal
RELATED STORY
Browns lose another close one, this time to Buccaneers
RELATED STORY
Jackson hesitates in naming Mayfield as Browns' starting QB
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Jackson, Browns locker room fired up after...
RELATED STORY
No team wants to distance itself from 2017 more than Browns
RELATED STORY
Browns coordinator Haley trying to mesh talent, toughness
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us