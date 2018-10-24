×
AP source: Hit on Browns QB Mayfield expected to draw fine

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24 Oct 2018, 19:05 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with NFL discipline says Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to be fined for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Whitehead struck a sliding Mayfield in the fourth quarter on Sunday and should been flagged for unnecessary roughness or unsportsmanlike conduct, said the person who spoke Wednesday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league has not commented on calls from last week's games.

Fines are typically announced on Friday.

Whitehead initially drew a flag, but officials conferred and decided not to penalize him. Referee Shawn Hochuli added confusion by announcing to the crowd that Mayfield had not started his slide and "is allowed to be hit in the head."

The league implemented a rule that prohibits players from lowering their heads to deliver a blow.

Browns coach Hue Jackson has said the non-call was "disappointing."

