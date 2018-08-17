Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AP source: Browns, Dez Bryant still talking but no deal

Associated Press
8   //    17 Aug 2018, 22:34 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dez Bryant and the Browns are in a holding pattern.

The free agent wide receiver concluded his visit with Cleveland on Friday without agreeing to a contract, but "conversations continue" between the sides, a person familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

A three-time Pro Bowler during eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Bryant and agent Kim Maile met with Browns officials at team headquarters Thursday. The discussions carried over to a second day, ending with a promise to stay in touch.

It's not known if Bryant has left town. The Browns host the Buffalo Bills in an exhibition game Friday night.

One of the NFL's top receivers, the sometimes temperamental Bryant was cut by Dallas in April. Although the Browns are coming off a 0-16 season, Bryant is intrigued about joining them.

The 29-year-old reached out to general manager John Dorsey after watching the team on HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Bryant is also friends with wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Miami who came to Cleveland in a trade.

The Browns have significantly upgraded their talent and there is renewed optimism about a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002. If Bryant signs, the Browns would have three Pro Bowlers — Bryant, Landry and Josh Gordon — on their roster. Gordon is not with the team to deal with health issues, but the Browns are confident he'll be back this season.

