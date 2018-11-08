×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AP sources: Notre Dame QB Wimbush to start for ailing Book

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Nov 2018, 22:18 IST
AP Image

No. 3 Notre Dame will start quarterback Brandon Wimbush against Florida State on Saturday for Ian Book, who is nursing an undisclosed injury, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Book is not expected to play after taking a hit to the back and ribs last week against Northwestern, according to the people who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement was made.

Book replaced Wimbush as the starter in the fourth game of the season for the Fighting Irish (9-0, No. 3 CFP). He is completing 74.5 percent of his passes, tops in the FBS, for 1,824 yards, with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. With Book starting, the Fighting Irish have averaged 38 points per game. They averaged 23.3 in Wimbush's three starts.

Wimbush, a senior, was the starter last season for the Irish, but his inconsistent and inaccurate passing led to coach Brian Kelly making the switch to Book. Wimbush has completed 50.8 percent for his career, with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has been an effective runner, with 1,044 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Notre Dame goes into its final home game of the season looking to stay undefeated and in position to reach the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles (4-5) have struggled to defend the pass this season, allowing 23 touchdown throws and 282 yards per game, but they have been stingy against the run (2.84 yards per carry).

The Irish finish the season with games against No. 13 Syracuse (7-2) at Yankee Stadium in New York and at Southern California (5-4).

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

Associated Press
NEWS
Wimbush ignoring pressure while leading Notre Dame offense
RELATED STORY
QB Ian Book starring for Irish after being lightly recruited
RELATED STORY
No. 8 Notre Dame wants to avoid doldrums against Vandy
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Heat Check: Up with UGA; Down on Notre Dame
RELATED STORY
Eyeing playoffs, Irish look to keep rolling at Northwestern
RELATED STORY
Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame top 1st CFP rankings
RELATED STORY
At Notre Dame, Kelly and Swarbrick provide rare stability
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame top CFP
RELATED STORY
Notre Dame defense stronger, deeper in Lea's second season
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Notre Dame into top 5; Texas top 10; 8 SEC teams
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us