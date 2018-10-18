×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

AP Top 25 Podcast: Best offensive lines in college football

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    18 Oct 2018, 00:03 IST
AP Image

The best offensive lines are greater than the sum of their parts.

Former Notre Dame star offensive lineman Aaron Taylor, now an analyst for CBS Sports, is one of the driving forces behind the Joe Moore Award, which honors the best offensive line in the college football. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Taylor tells AP's Ralph Russo what he and the other former linemen and coaches believe makes an offensive line great. And why both Army and Alabama can be elite offensive lines even though one has five-star recruits and the other has undersized future military officers.

Taylor also gives his view of this year's Notre Dame team and why it might have trouble reaching the College Football Playoff. Plus, can anybody beat No. 1 Alabama?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

Associated Press
NEWS
AP Top 25 Podcast: Red River back; 'unintended consequences'
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Pac-12 in spotlight with Stanford-Oregon
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: ESPN's Rece Davis on preseason polling
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is anybody good? Contenders flail
RELATED STORY
AP All-America Watch: Miami D's middle man; ODU X-factor
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas tops Big 12; SEC East revival
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Heat Check: No style points necessary in 2nd half
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: ACC showcase could be first and last
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Heat Check: Auburn, Boise State are under-ranked
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Notre Dame into top 5; Texas top 10; 8 SEC teams
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us