×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AP Top 25 Podcast: Coaching moves and playoff positioning

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    28 Nov 2018, 23:50 IST
AP Image

From Mack Brown to Neal Brown, college football's silly season of coaching moves is cranking up.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss the comings and goings of coaches. Mack Brown was a surprising hire at North Carolina. With Les Miles going to Kansas, that's two 60-somethings getting back in the game. Staples questions both moves, when the trend has been toward hiring 30-somethings like Troy's Neal Brown.

Also, heading into championship weekend the College Football Playoff has come down to a few possibilities. Oklahoma holds an edge or Ohio State but the Southeastern Conference could bump out both the Sooners and Buckeyes. If that happens, could it lead to playoff expansion?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

Associated Press
NEWS
AP Top 25 Podcast: Playoff talk, tough choices for committee
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Playoff race hits full stride Saturday
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Hot-seat season's here; Who's in trouble?
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Red River back; 'unintended consequences'
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Best offensive lines in college football
RELATED STORY
AP Playoff Predictions: Tide, Tigers, Huskies and Wolverines
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: UCF forces its way to national prominence
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: ESPN's Rece Davis on preseason polling
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Pac-12 in spotlight with Stanford-Oregon
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Record changes in Top 25 after 11 ranked losses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us