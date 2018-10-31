×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

AP Top 25 Podcast: Playoff race hits full stride Saturday

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:42 IST
AP Image

The College Football Playoff rankings are out, heading into the biggest weekend of the season so far.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Dennis Dodd, national college football writer for CBS Sports, joins Ralph Russo to breakdown where the playoff race is headed. What teams control their paths to the CFP semifinals and which ones have less room for error? Why would the Big Ten be better off if Michigan wins out than Ohio State? Can Washington State work the Pac-12 back into the mix? And does Central Florida have any shot to even get into the selection committee's conversation?

Also, Gary Danielson of CBS joins the show. He will be on the call Saturday night for Alabama at LSU. How can the Tigers pull the upset?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

Associated Press
NEWS
AP Top 25 Podcast: Hot-seat season's here; Who's in trouble?
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Red River back; 'unintended consequences'
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Best offensive lines in college football
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Before 1st CFP rankings, field trimmed
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Record changes in Top 25 after 11 ranked losses
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: ESPN's Rece Davis on preseason polling
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Pac-12 in spotlight with Stanford-Oregon
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Is anybody good? Contenders flail
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: Notre Dame into top 5; Texas top 10; 8 SEC teams
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas tops Big 12; SEC East revival
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us