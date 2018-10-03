Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AP Top 25 Podcast: Red River back; 'unintended consequences'

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    03 Oct 2018, 21:27 IST
AP Image

The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma has not been this significant in years.

The 19th-ranked Longhorns and No. 7 Sooners meet Saturday in Dallas and the winner is positioned to the Big12 front-runner. This week on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , USA Today's George Schroeder joins AP's Ralph Russo to preview the big games of week six, including Texas-Oklahoma, where Schroeder will be.

Also, the unintended consequences of the new redshirt rule, and why they are really not that big of a deal. Plus, the College Football Playoff favorite already seem apparent. Which teams could shake things up in October?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

