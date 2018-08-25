Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ash chooses true freshman Sitkowski as Rutgers quarterback

Associated Press
25 Aug 2018
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers is going to have a true freshman at quarterback for the season opener for the first time in almost two decades.

Coach Chris Ash announced Friday Artur Sitkowski will start at quarterback against Texas State next weekend.

The last true freshman to start a season opener for the Scarlet Knights was Ryan Cubit in 2001. The last true freshman to start any game behind center for Rutgers was Gary Nova in 2011.

Sitkowski beat out incumbent Gio Rescigno and sophomore Johnathan Lewis. Rescigno started seven games last season.

The Old Bridge, New Jersey resident participated in spring practice and threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 11 completions in the Scarlet-White game.

