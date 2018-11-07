×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Atlanta Falcons swoop to sign Bruce Irvin

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    07 Nov 2018, 21:12 IST
bruce-irvin-32217-usnews-getty-FTR
Bruce Irvin

Bruce Irvin has found a new home after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

The pass rusher was cut by the Oakland Raiders last week after he played just nine snaps in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

It is no surprise he worked his way East upon his release, as he has a strong connection with Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who served as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-14 before arriving in Atlanta. 

Atlanta-born Irvin, 31, was selected by the Seahawks with the number 15 overall pick of the 2012 draft. He then signed a four-year contract worth $37million with the Raiders in March 2016 that included $19m guaranteed.

Irvin was thrilled with the move, claiming he had rejected more lucrative approaches from the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He told ESPN: "This was a dream [come] true. The Patriots and Steelers offered more money, but being able to play for my city and my people, you just can't put a price on that.''

Irvin has three sacks so far this season after posting a career-high eight last season.

"We know exactly how Bruce will fit into our team on the field, and just as importantly into our locker room," Quinn said, via NFL.com.

"He will add to our rotation along the defensive line, while adding to our pass rush. He is familiar with our scheme and we are familiar with his strengths, so we are looking forward to getting him on the field as soon as possible."

The Falcons (4-4) remain in playoff contention and will visit the Cleveland Browns (2-6-1) on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Falcons safety Keanu Neal out for season with torn ACL
RELATED STORY
Falcons place Keanu Neal on IR, sign DE Steven Means
RELATED STORY
Falcons crumble late in 41-17 loss to Steelers
RELATED STORY
Falcons place LB Jones on injured reserve
RELATED STORY
Falcons lose Ricardo Allen for season
RELATED STORY
Dalton's late TD pass to Green lifts Bengals over Falcons
RELATED STORY
Falcons survive to beat Panthers 31-24 in NFC South thriller
RELATED STORY
Conner blossoming for Steelers as Falcons falter
RELATED STORY
Little defense to be found in Saints' OT win over Falcons
RELATED STORY
Falcons place Devonta Freeman on injured reserve
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us