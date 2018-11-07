Atlanta Falcons swoop to sign Bruce Irvin

Bruce Irvin has found a new home after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

The pass rusher was cut by the Oakland Raiders last week after he played just nine snaps in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It is no surprise he worked his way East upon his release, as he has a strong connection with Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who served as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013-14 before arriving in Atlanta.

Atlanta-born Irvin, 31, was selected by the Seahawks with the number 15 overall pick of the 2012 draft. He then signed a four-year contract worth $37million with the Raiders in March 2016 that included $19m guaranteed.

Irvin was thrilled with the move, claiming he had rejected more lucrative approaches from the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He told ESPN: "This was a dream [come] true. The Patriots and Steelers offered more money, but being able to play for my city and my people, you just can't put a price on that.''

Irvin has three sacks so far this season after posting a career-high eight last season.

"We know exactly how Bruce will fit into our team on the field, and just as importantly into our locker room," Quinn said, via NFL.com.

"He will add to our rotation along the defensive line, while adding to our pass rush. He is familiar with our scheme and we are familiar with his strengths, so we are looking forward to getting him on the field as soon as possible."

The Falcons (4-4) remain in playoff contention and will visit the Cleveland Browns (2-6-1) on Sunday.

BREAKING: We have agreed to terms with Bruce Irvin.



Welcome to the Brotherhood, @BIrvin_WVU11 !



STORY - https://t.co/D0JbVwvhtp pic.twitter.com/l5PnTiQ6RW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 7, 2018