Australia equestrian Andrew Hoy qualifies for 8th Olympics

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian equestrian Andrew Hoy, a three-time gold medalist, has qualified to compete in Tokyo at his eighth Olympics.

Hoy qualified two horses for Tokyo after finishing second on Vasily de Lassos and ninth on Bloom Des Hauts Crets in the three-day event at the Strzegom Horse Trials in Poland that concluded Sunday.

The 60-year-old has already won four Olympic medals — gold in the three-day team at Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000, and silver in the individual three-day event in Sydney.

He becomes the 14th athlete to compete at eight or more Olympic games. Two have competed at nine and one at 10.

"Thank you so much! I very much hope to be able to wear green and gold once more in 2020 and that we as a team will be able to do our great country proud!," Hoy posted on Twitter.