Bajrang Punia signs up with JSW Sports

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    28 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST

Image result for Bajrang punia

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia Friday signed up with athlete management firm JSW Sports.

"Bajrang Punia will be supported by a dedicated team of experts to help prepare for upcoming competitions beginning with the World Championships in Budapest in October," JSW Sports said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2012, the company's flagship Sports Excellence Program (SEP) has over 50 elite Indian athletes in six Olympic disciplines on its roster.

Under the SEP, athletes are offered career planning, training, and a mentorship that includes medical, nutrition and psychological support; finance, equipment and logistical aid besides international exposure.

Bajrang joins a list which includes CWG and Asian Games Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, former junior world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen and the newest long jump national record holder M. Sreeshankar.

"We have a dedicated team of experts with him and are committed to ensure he stays fit and competition ready leading into the Tokyo Olympics," JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse said.

"He will also be training at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), our high-performance centre in Vijayanagar, which would be a huge benefit for all young wrestlers training there," he added.

Bajrang Punia
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
