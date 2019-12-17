Baltimore, more, more! Lamar Jackson leads dominant Ravens in fan voting for NFL Pro Bowl

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson unsurprisingly led the way in fan voting for this season's NFL Pro Bowl after final figures were released on social media on Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has enjoyed an outstanding season, throwing for 33 touchdowns and running for seven more to help his team clinch the AFC North.

His performances have Jackson as the firm favourite to be crowned MVP, and he is clearly hugely popular fans, too, garnering 704,699 Pro Bowl votes.

Jackson's tally sees him finish comfortably ahead of fellow quarterback Russell Wilson, with the Seattle Seahawk second with 539,768 votes.

The 22-year-old, selected with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft, is not the only Raven to be recognised for his performances, as Mark Andrews (331,796) was the popular choice at tight end, and Justin Tucker (187,814) got the nod as the AFC's kicker.

Offensive linemen Orlando Brown (188,787) and Marshal Yanda (192,580) are also on the list at tackle and guard respectively, with Patrick Ricard (152,877) making the cut at fullback, while team-mate Marcus Peters (231,601) proved to be the most popular cornerback for the conference.

The San Francisco 49ers – who clinched a playoff berth on Sunday despite a surprise defeat to the Atlanta Falcons – have five selections, including rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, who is joined on the list by older brother Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns topped the running-back positions for the AFC, while the NFC voting at the position was led by Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings.

However, none of those selected are certain to start just yet. The fan vote counts for one third of the final tally, with coaches and players given an equal share.

The full rosters, including starters and reserves, will be announced on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 Pro Bowl, which takes place in Orlando on January 26.