Bears linebacker Roquan Smith out for season with torn pectoral muscle

09 Dec 2019, 23:32 IST
Roquan Smith

Linebacker Roquan Smith's season is over due to a pectoral injury suffered in the first quarter of the Chicago Bears' win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bears feared the worst in the aftermath of Thursday's clash and on Monday coach Matt Nagy confirmed Smith's campaign had come to a premature halt.

Smith, who is set to undergo surgery, has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the Bears' final three games.

Nagy's team have won three in a row to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC, but the coach conceded after the win over the Cowboys that losing Smith would constitute a "big loss".

Smith had arguably the best game of his career in Week 13, having contributed 16 tackles and two sacks in the Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.

