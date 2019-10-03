Bears QB Mitch Trubisky day-to-day, could play Week 7

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy said quarterback Mitch Trubisky is considered day-to-day and the NFL franchise are "optimistic" he will be available to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

Trubisky injured his shoulder after being sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter on Sunday.

According to reports, Trubisky sustained a dislocated shoulder and partially torn labrum in Chicago's 16-6 victory.

But while the initial outlook was uncertain, it now appears Trubisky will return sooner rather than later, with the Bears scheduled to have a bye in Week 6 following the London clash with the Oakland Raiders.

"We have the bye coming up here so we'll be able to see really how this goes for him," Nagy said.

"... It's crazy sometimes how things go with these byes and where they come and all that. We're in a good position right now knowing that Chase [Daniel] came in last week and we've been in this before so we're fully confident in that."

Trubisky is traveling with the team for Sunday's game in London against the Raiders, although it is "unlikely" he will play, according to the Tribune.

And there is no need to rush him back. Daniel played well coming in off the bench for Trubisky against the Vikings, hitting 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

"He sees things well, in general," offensive co-ordinator Mark Helfrich told the Tribune. "He has a tendency, if anything, to overthink things. It was almost — not in any way a good thing, don't take this the wrong way — but there was no time for him to think about anything.

"He had to just go. It was immediately, 'Go to the bullpen. You're in. Pitch'. That was good for his mentality. He sees things. The timing of this offense, he's been in for a long time. That helps."