×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky out, Chase Daniel in versus Lions

Associated Press
NEWS
News
1   //    22 Nov 2018, 21:54 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is out of the lineup and Chase Daniel is in against the Detroit Lions.

Trubisky had been doubtful to play Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

The 32-year-old Daniel is making his third career start. He had thrown just three passes over four years entering the Thanksgiving Day game.

The Lions previously ruled out rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) with injuries.

Chicago's other inactive players are fullback Michael Burton, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, receiver Javon Wims, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive tackle Nick Williams and linebacker Aaron Lynch.

Detroit's other inactive players are receiver Brandon Powell, cornerback Teez Tabor, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, defensive end Kerry Hyder and offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

Associated Press
NEWS
Lions' secondary unable to stop Trubisky in loss to Bears
RELATED STORY
Seahawks DE Clark on Bears QB Trubisky: He's nothing special
RELATED STORY
Bears say quarterback Trubisky has right shoulder injury
RELATED STORY
Trubisky sets Bears mark with perfect first half
RELATED STORY
For Bears, handling success is unfamiliar territory
RELATED STORY
Trubisky throws for 6 TDs, Bears pound Buccaneers 48-10
RELATED STORY
Big 12 breaks out in NFL, can Saints top Chiefs-Rams totals?
RELATED STORY
Trubisky throws 2 TDs as Bears beat Jets 24-10
RELATED STORY
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
RELATED STORY
Bears' 'D' gets help from 'O' in 48-10 romp over Bucs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us