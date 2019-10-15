Bears QB Trubisky throws at practice but remains uncertain for Saints clash

Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky returned to practice on Monday and was throwing the football around without a pitch count, though he is no certainty to play in Week 7.

Trubisky has been sidelined since dislocating his non-throwing left shoulder in the Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The 25-year-old returned to the training field after the weekend, however, his status for Sunday's NFL matchup against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain.

"It's seeing exactly where he's at with the pain," Bears head coach Matt Nagy. "Just all of us collaborating to see where he is so we can make a decision as to which way we want to go for this week.

"I thought he looked good. But we'll see as the week goes exactly how he feels and where he's at."

Trubisky still has not been cleared by the team's medical staff to play in a game, but returning to practice was a step in the right direction.

However, the Bears are taking no chances, Nagy said, noting that Trubisky must be able to take hits.

"If he's able to play, then he plays," Nagy said. "You can't tell somebody to play a game and not get hit. You can't do it. If you're OK to play a game, then you're OK to get hit. It's pretty simple. For me it is."

Trubisky had 588 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions through the first three games.